Want to delete your Twitter account? Step-by-step guide to do so

If you, like many, are pondering over whether it’s time to bid adieu to the blue bird, and wondering how to delete your account, here’s a quick how-to to get started and end your association with the platform.

There is chaos on Twitter. There doesn't appear to be any relief in sight. at the very least as of this writing. Ironically, and to no one's surprise, the hashtags #RIPTwitter and #GoodByeTwitter are trending on Twitter. Here's a simple how-to to get started and stop your affiliation with the platform if you, like many others, are debating whether it's time to say goodbye to the blue bird and wondering how to delete your account.

The first step to permanently erasing your Twitter account is deactivating it. Remember that deactivation is effective for 30 days. The user's account will automatically become inactive after 30 days if they don't log in. One's username won't be connected to the account once it has been removed. Users won't be able to access their previous accounts anymore or view any past tweets.

Also Read | ‘Freedom of speech, not reach’: Elon Musk announces Twitter’s new policy to tackle ‘hate tweets’

Start by selecting the More icon, then select Settings and privacy from the drop-down menu to cancel your account. After doing this, choose the Deactivate Account option under the Account page. Before clicking Deactivate, make sure you have read the account deactivation information. The final step requires you to enter your password when Twitter prompts you to do so and then confirm it by clicking the Deactivate account button.

If you're wondering if your messages will still be available after cancelling your account, they will for the next 30 days, but after that, both your account and your messages will be immediately erased.

Also Read | 'RIP Twitter' trends amidst Twitter mass resignations after Elon Musk's ultimatum

Since Elon Musk became the company's new owner, Twitter has been in a severe financial situation. On his first day at Twitter, Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal and the majority of the company's executive team, causing a stir. His second action was to fire half the company's employees.