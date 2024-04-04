Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Want to continue using Windows 10? You will soon have to pay THIS much for it

    Do you know Microsoft is set to end the support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025? However, the tech giant will allow its customers to continue using the older operating system securely. To continue using Windows 10 after the mentioned date, users have to pay a yearly fee.

    Want to continue using Windows 10? You will soon have to pay THIS much for it gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

    Microsoft is set to end the support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. The IT behemoth will let its users to safely continue utilizing the outdated operating system, nevertheless. In order to keep using Windows 10 beyond that date, customers will need to pay an annual charge. Microsoft has said that it will provide Windows 10 customers with Extended Security Updates (ESU).

    After October 2025, users will need to pay a $61 (about Rs 5,000) annual membership fee in order to use Windows 10. For the first time, Microsoft is charging for extra security updates for users of Windows 10.

    For any Windows 10 device that a company or individual intends to use after the support cutoff date, they must obtain an ESU license. The first year costs $61, and the second year will cost $122, which is double the first year's cost. In the third year, the price will increase once again to $244. Since the ESUs are cumulative, users who join the program in year two will be required to pay for the first year.

    Microsoft usually only provides subscriptions for Extended Security Updates to businesses that must continue to use older Windows versions.

    This time, though, will be different since a lot of people are still using Windows 10, even after it was released over nine years ago in 2015. In addition, Microsoft is giving companies a 25% discount when they use Windows Autopatch or Intune, two of its cloud-based update solutions. As a result, for the first year, the price will drop to $45 per user (up to five devices).

    Microsoft will remove security update expenses for users connecting Windows 10 laptops and PCs to Windows 11 Cloud PCs via Windows 365, since licenses will be covered by the Windows 365 subscription charge.

    For schools, Microsoft will provide a $1 license for the first year, which will increase to $2 for the second year and $4 for the third, meaning that schools will receive an even greater discount. Though these licenses won't be available for purchase for many months, the firm could still have something to offer certain clients in the interim. At this point, the company doesn't appear to be offering any unique customer discounts.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 2:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BEWARE Apple users! Government issues high security warning for iPhones, MacBook, and iPad users gcw

    BEWARE Apple users! Government issues high security warning for iPhones, MacBook and iPad users

    Apple likely to launch entry-level AirPods Lite this year, may cost THIS much gcw

    Apple likely to launch entry-level AirPods Lite this year, may cost THIS much

    Realme 12x 5G with 45W fast charging launched in India; Check out AMAZING specs, price & more gcw

    Realme 12x 5G with 45W fast charging launched in India; Check out AMAZING specs, price & more

    iPhone 16 series leak: Upcoming Apple smartphone to feature vertical camera layout? gcw

    iPhone 16 series leak: Upcoming Apple smartphone to feature vertical camera layout?

    iPhone 6 becomes obsolete, iPad Mini as vintage; What happens when Apple gadget is added to this list? gcw

    iPhone 6 becomes obsolete, iPad Mini as vintage; What happens when Apple gadget is added to this list?

    Recent Stories

    IAF Apache helicopter damaged during precautionary landing in Ladakh

    IAF Apache helicopter damaged during precautionary landing in Ladakh

    Kerala: Congress rejects SDPI's support for Lok Sabha Elections anr

    Kerala: Congress rejects SDPI's support for Lok Sabha Elections

    Karnataka: 2-year-old rescued from tube-well in an 18-hour operation by SDRF, NDRF at Vijayapur vkp

    Karnataka: 2-year-old rescued from tube-well in an 18-hour operation by SDRF, NDRF at Vijayapur

    IPL 2024: Video of Shah Rukh Khan hugging Rishabh Pant after KKR's win over DC breaks the Internet (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Video of Shah Rukh Khan hugging Rishabh Pant after KKR's win over DC breaks the Internet (WATCH)

    SHOCKING Is Juhi Chawla avoiding watching Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) matches with Shah Rukh Khan? Read THIS RBA

    SHOCKING! Is Juhi Chawla avoiding watching Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) matches with Shah Rukh Khan? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon