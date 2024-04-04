Want to continue using Windows 10? You will soon have to pay THIS much for it

Do you know Microsoft is set to end the support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025? However, the tech giant will allow its customers to continue using the older operating system securely. To continue using Windows 10 after the mentioned date, users have to pay a yearly fee.

Microsoft is set to end the support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. The IT behemoth will let its users to safely continue utilizing the outdated operating system, nevertheless. In order to keep using Windows 10 beyond that date, customers will need to pay an annual charge. Microsoft has said that it will provide Windows 10 customers with Extended Security Updates (ESU).

After October 2025, users will need to pay a $61 (about Rs 5,000) annual membership fee in order to use Windows 10. For the first time, Microsoft is charging for extra security updates for users of Windows 10.

For any Windows 10 device that a company or individual intends to use after the support cutoff date, they must obtain an ESU license. The first year costs $61, and the second year will cost $122, which is double the first year's cost. In the third year, the price will increase once again to $244. Since the ESUs are cumulative, users who join the program in year two will be required to pay for the first year.

Microsoft usually only provides subscriptions for Extended Security Updates to businesses that must continue to use older Windows versions.

This time, though, will be different since a lot of people are still using Windows 10, even after it was released over nine years ago in 2015. In addition, Microsoft is giving companies a 25% discount when they use Windows Autopatch or Intune, two of its cloud-based update solutions. As a result, for the first year, the price will drop to $45 per user (up to five devices).

Microsoft will remove security update expenses for users connecting Windows 10 laptops and PCs to Windows 11 Cloud PCs via Windows 365, since licenses will be covered by the Windows 365 subscription charge.

For schools, Microsoft will provide a $1 license for the first year, which will increase to $2 for the second year and $4 for the third, meaning that schools will receive an even greater discount. Though these licenses won't be available for purchase for many months, the firm could still have something to offer certain clients in the interim. At this point, the company doesn't appear to be offering any unique customer discounts.