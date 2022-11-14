Want to activate 5G services on your Apple iPhone? Here's how you can do it

Apple has promised that by next month all its compatible iPhone 5G models in India will be able to run the available networks after this update. Apple just needs to push an iOS 16 update to activate 5G for its iPhones models in India. And that’s exactly what Apple is doing now, with the roll out of the iOS 16.2 beta version. Here's how you can access 5G on your iPhone!

With the debut of their services in a few places, Airtel and Jio have made 5G accessible in India. Although most companies have not yet made their handsets compatible with 5G networks in India, Apple has been working with network operators to evaluate the performance of 5G networks on several iPhone models there. 5G offers 10x faster speeds than a 4G network.

Up to the iPhone 12 series, Apple's earlier iPhone devices are compatible with India's 5G networks. And all of these gadgets will soon support 5G thanks to a fresh update from Apple.

Therefore, all Apple needs to do to enable 5G for its iPhone models in India is to issue an iOS 16 update. And that's precisely what Apple is doing right now with the publication of the iOS 16.2 beta, which should be available to the general public by the end of the month. How can one tell if their iPhone model is compatible with India's 5G networks and how does one turn on the feature?

Apple has released the iOS 16.2 beta, which adds a number of new features, but iPhone owners in India now have network compatibility for 5G. Apple has promised that all its iPhones in India will support Indian 5G bands in December. So, if you want to test out the beta version and have a suitable 5G-enabled iPhone, here's how you can do it:

- Open the iPhone's beta.apple.com/profile webpage.

- Download and install the Apple package.

- On your iPhone, go to Settings.

- Select iOS 16 beta from the General - VPN and Device Management menu to enable the beta settings.

- For your iPhone model, return to Settings - General - Software Update to download iOS 16.2 beta.

- The beta version is now active on your iPhone.

- Next, return to Settings on your iPhone.

- Select Mobile Data from the drop-down menu.

- Select Voice and Data from the menu, then select 4G/5G/Auto.

- Choose the option to use 4G or 5G networks everywhere they are accessible.