Want air quality index update? Google Discover is rolling out new feature on Android, iOS

Google app on mobile is offering the AQI updates on the feed for your city based on the location access available to your device. The company is testing the AQI reading feature in Google Discover that will be available for both Android and iPhone users.

The Discover tab may be accessed using the Google app on iOS or Android devices; on the former, the app is downloaded automatically, while on the latter, it must be downloaded. The Discover card's settings are also customizable, enabling you to receive updates on sporting events and the local weather, which includes information on the AQI.

To learn more about the degree of pollution in your city, you may also press the AQI card. To view the AQI readings in your area, which are determined by the location access that the Google app on your phone has, you must swipe left if you have subscribed to numerous updates on Discover. Google has a practise of localising features according to trends and even, to some extent, the seasons. People may now use generative AI to get answers when they search on Google.

In fact, when you search for a topic or any update, Google gives you the option to an AI-powered overview for a search content. This feature is not available publicly and you have to sign up with Google to get the option in Search which is being offered to most people using Google services.