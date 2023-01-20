Want a break from social media? Here's how Instagram's latest 'Quiet Mode' works for users

Instagram's latest feature will halt all notifications, auto-respond to messages, and change your activity status to 'in quiet mode'. When turned off, the user will receive a summary of all missed actions. Meta promises to help consumers 'set boundaries with friends and followers with this release'.

In its latest launch, Instagram has introduced its own version of 'Do not disturb', with a new feature called 'quiet mode' for the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand users. The Meta's latest feature is specially designed for kids, so they can take a break from browsing and focus on their studies. The company also said it would alert kids who spent too much time on the app at night.

The feature will halt all notifications, auto-respond to messages, and change your activity status to 'in quiet mode'. When turned off, the user will receive a summary of all missed actions. Meta promises to help consumers 'set boundaries with friends and followers with this release'. According to Meta, the feature will soon be rolled out in other countries.

Additionally, Instagram has added new tools for personalising suggestions and boosted parental controls. Users may now mark posts on the 'Explore' page as 'not interested' to prevent seeing similar content in the future and block words, emojis, and hashtag recommendations. Parents can be notified when their child changes a setting and view blocklisted accounts on their child's handle.

According to a Common Sense Media report, teenagers' screen time has advanced by 17 per cent between 2019 and 2021. Following the Most recent Data.ai survey, Instagram is the most popular social networking app among Generation Z. The 'quiet mode' is the latest in a series of moves by Meta to give users more control over their digital footprints amid concerns about social media's detrimental impact on young adults.

Instagram recently introduced 'nudges,' which alert teenagers who spend too much time on a specific subject, particularly comparing appearances, to change content, parental supervision tools to set time limits for children, and recommendations of non-social media-related activities for users to take a break from the app.

Also Read: 'Sambhal ke giro': Nora Fatehi trolled by Instagram users for humourous slip of tongue

Also Read: Meta fined over $400 million for forcing users to accept targeted ads

Also Read: 'Are bas karo didi': Alia Bhatt bashed by netizens for forgetting Kesariya lyrics

