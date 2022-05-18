Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro launched; Know colours, price and specifications

Both smartphones will be available in India beginning May 25 through Flipkart, Vivo's main online shop, and physical stores. The Vivo X80 is available in two colours: Cosmic Black and Urban Blue, whereas the Vivo X80 Pro is only available in Cosmic Black.

The Vivo X80 series has been released in India as the country's current flagship product. The Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro have Zeiss-powered camera modules as well as Qualcomm and MediaTek premium chipsets.

Vivo X80 features

The Vivo X80 is equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and can accommodate up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Vivo X80 sports three rear cameras: a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel portrait lens. It also has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. In terms of connection, the Vivo X80 has the same possibilities as its pro counterpart. It features a smaller 4,500mAh battery, but it supports the same 80W rapid charging.

Vivo X80 Pro

The Vivo X80 Pro sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU is combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage in the smartphone.

The smartphone includes a sophisticated camera system with its own V1+ chip to handle all processing, minimising the strain on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The Vivo X80 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Vivo X80 Pro has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, an Infrared Blaster, and a USB type-C connector for connection. The smartphone includes a 4,70mAh battery as well as 80W FlashCharge quick charging technology.

Colours

Price

The Vivo X80 Pro is available in India for Rs 79,999 for the single '12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The standard Vivo X80, on the other hand, starts at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and goes up to Rs 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.