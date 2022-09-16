Video conferencing app Zoom to soon bring its email service: Report

Recently, Zoom renamed its chat product and added new features. Zoom Team Chat is the new name for the company's app calling feature. It will include features such as sharing in-meeting chat to Team chat and scheduling a meeting from the chat or channel in the coming reports.

Video conferencing app Zoom is reportedly planning to launch its own email service shortly. Zoom, according to reports, is developing an email service and calendar apps as it seeks to expand and establish itself as a software behemoth. According to the report, these apps could be called Zmail and Zcal, respectively.

Furthermore, the service could be called Zmail or Zcal. The app has been developing for two years and is expected to be announced during the company's Zoomtopia conference in November of this year.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Zoom app quickly became a popular platform for holding video conferencing meetings as people began working from home. Zoom appears to be bracing for a direct battle with existing email providers such as Gmail, Microsoft Outlook, and Apple email by launching its email service.

Among competitors, Gmail is one of the most popular email service providers, with millions of users worldwide. Apple Email is also well-liked by users.

Zoom has renamed its chat product and added new features in another development. Zoom Team Chat is the new name for its app calling feature. Following reports, it will include features such as sharing in-meeting chat to Team chat and scheduling a meeting from the chat or channel.

Last month, the company reduced its annual profit and revenue forecasts as demand eased from pandemic highs. When several firms shift to hybrid work, it faces an uphill task of onboarding high-paying clients to sustain their growth.

On Thursday, Zoom experienced a technical outage, prompting thousands of users to file complaints with Downdetector, an outage tracking service. Following the outage, the video conferencing app stated that it had restored service.

