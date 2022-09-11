Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vibrant Google logo turns grey today; here's why?

    Google's logo has been changed to grey in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at 96 in Scotland. While condolences from all over the world have poured in for Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Google has chosen to pay tribute subtly.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

    The Google logo often sports vibrant blue, red, yellow, and green hues changed to grey on Sunday. Several users checked Twitter to see whether other people also witnessed the same, 'a grey Google logo.' One user wrote on Twitter, for a brief period, I believed my computer wasn't loading properly. Another user asked if anybody else had noticed that Google had turned grey. Juliet posted a screenshot of the browser and commented, "I don't think I've ever seen Google grey before."

    Google has changed its logo to grey in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday at 96 in Scotland. While condolences have poured in from all over the world for Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Google has chosen to pay tribute subtly. While the grey logo on the homepage is unclickable, when the cursor hovers over the logo in the top left corner that appears during the search results list, it reads 'Queen Elizabeth 1926 - 1922'.

    Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, expressed 'condolences to the people of the UK' and those 'around the world' following the death of the British monarch. 'Sending our deepest condolences to the people of the UK and worldwide mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,' Pichai wrote in a tweet. Her unwavering leadership and public service have been a constant in our lives. She will be sorely missed.'

     

    Previously, Google has modified versions of its logo with the help of its Doodle team to pay tribute to famous people. Leaders from all over the world came together briefly Thursday to pay tribute to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral would be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
