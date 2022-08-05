Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Users complain Paytm is not working, company blames 'network error'

    At least 66 per cent of users said they could not make payments. In contrast, 29 per cent of users reported having other issues with the app.

    Users complain Paytm is not working, company blames 'network error' - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

    The online payment and digital wallet app, Paytm, is reportedly not working for many users. DownDetector received several complaints from users who claimed they couldn't log in to the app or make payments.

    Users submitted 611 reports to DownDetector as of 10 am; at least 66 per cent of users reported being unable to make payments. On the other hand, 29 per cent of users reported having other problems with the app.

    These technical difficulties were reported in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and other cities.

    Customers can use Paytm to pay for prepaid and postpaid mobile services, direct-to-home recharge, money transfers, etc. It is compatible with all platforms, including Android, iOS, and Windows Phone.

    Paytm later tweeted, "A few of you may be having trouble logging into the Paytm Money App/website due to a network error across Paytm. We are already working to resolve the problem as soon as possible. We will notify you as soon as the issue has been resolved."

    Several users took to Twitter to share their grievances. Many traders are even seeking compensation for the losses they sustained in the F&O (Futures and Options) market due to the Paytm Money crash during market hours.

    "We are facing losses due to issues occurring at Paytm money now and then, and this is not the first time this has occurred... licence should be cancelled," a user said, tagging SEBI and the Finance Ministry.

    Also Read: LIC IPO: Step-by-step guide to apply online on Paytm, Upstox

    Also Read: Paytm, now official digital payments partner for Prime Ministers’ museum

    Also Read: LIC IPO likely to launch in early May, govt to sell over 5% stake 


     

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 14 to launch at the same price as iPhone 13 in India report gcw

    Will iPhone 14 launch at the same price as iPhone 13 in India?

    Do you know Google Pixel has an additional button on the rear like iPhone gcw

    Do you know Google Pixel has an additional button on the rear like iPhone?

    Is affordable Nothing Phone 1 lite in the pipeline Here s what latest reports suggest gcw

    Is affordable Nothing Phone (1) lite in the pipeline? Here's what latest reports suggest

    OnePlus 10T 5G launched in India 4 reasons why you should buy it gcw

    OnePlus 10T 5G launched in India; 4 reasons why you should buy it

    Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS earbuds launched Know its features price colours and other details gcw

    Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS earbuds launched; Know its features, price and other details

    Recent Stories

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Murali Sreeshanka long jump silver has social media talking-ayh

    CWG 2022: Murali Sreeshankar's long jump silver has social media talking

    Sita Ramam movie LEAKED online: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film on Movierulz, Tamilrockers and more RBA

    Sita Ramam movie LEAKED online: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film on Movierulz, Tamilrockers and more

    football Cesc Fabregas hopes to see PSG striker Lionel Messi return to Barcelona snt

    Cesc Fabregas hopes to see PSG striker Lionel Messi return to Barcelona

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations

    16 key takeaways from the RBI's fourth monetary policy review

    16 key takeaways from the RBI's fourth monetary policy review

    Recent Videos

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon