Users complain Paytm is not working, company blames 'network error'

At least 66 per cent of users said they could not make payments. In contrast, 29 per cent of users reported having other issues with the app.

The online payment and digital wallet app, Paytm, is reportedly not working for many users. DownDetector received several complaints from users who claimed they couldn't log in to the app or make payments.

Users submitted 611 reports to DownDetector as of 10 am; at least 66 per cent of users reported being unable to make payments. On the other hand, 29 per cent of users reported having other problems with the app.

These technical difficulties were reported in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and other cities.

Customers can use Paytm to pay for prepaid and postpaid mobile services, direct-to-home recharge, money transfers, etc. It is compatible with all platforms, including Android, iOS, and Windows Phone.

Paytm later tweeted, "A few of you may be having trouble logging into the Paytm Money App/website due to a network error across Paytm. We are already working to resolve the problem as soon as possible. We will notify you as soon as the issue has been resolved."

Several users took to Twitter to share their grievances. Many traders are even seeking compensation for the losses they sustained in the F&O (Futures and Options) market due to the Paytm Money crash during market hours.

"We are facing losses due to issues occurring at Paytm money now and then, and this is not the first time this has occurred... licence should be cancelled," a user said, tagging SEBI and the Finance Ministry.

Also Read: LIC IPO: Step-by-step guide to apply online on Paytm, Upstox

Also Read: Paytm, now official digital payments partner for Prime Ministers’ museum

Also Read: LIC IPO likely to launch in early May, govt to sell over 5% stake



