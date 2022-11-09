Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter update: Selected verified account to receive 'Official' label; know details

    According to Esther Crawford, Twitter's early-stage products executive, the new label will be introduced alongside the new $8 Twitter Blue subscription, including the Blue tick.
     

    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 3:23 PM IST

    Twitter will soon add a new 'Official' label to certain accounts representing major media outlets and government accounts. According to Twitter's early-stage products executive, Esther Crawford, the new label will be introduced alongside the new $8 Twitter Blue subscription, including the Blue tick.

    The 'Official' label will not be available to all Twitter Blue subscribers. "The 'Official' label will not be applied to all previously verified accounts, and it is not available for purchase. According to Crawford, in her recent tweet, government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers, and some public figures will all receive it. 

     

    "The new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification; it's an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features," said Crawford on Twitter's new pay-for-blue-tick verification system.

    As intriguing as it sounds, the new 'Blue-tick' may refer to a paid Twitter Blue subscriber, while these new labels may provide additional segmentation among Blue-tick users.

    "We'll keep experimenting with various methods to distinguish between different account types," continued Crawford.

