Twitter update: Only THESE users can now post 25,000 character-long tweets

Elon Musk-run Twitter has again increased the character count for a tweet to 25,000 for Blue subscribers. In addition to increasing the character limit for tweets, Twitter Blue subscribers now have the ability to upload longer videos.

Twitter is making sure that premium users have a lot of space to express themselves. The microblogging platform, once known for being a medium of concise messaging, has undergone massive changes under the leadership of Elon Musk. The business just announced a significant increase in the tweet character limit for its Blue members. The paid subscribers can now compose tweets with 25,000 character limit.

The new feature comes after a previous one earlier this year, when premium customers were given access to 4,000 characters, which were then increased to 10,000 characters. Twitter has increased the character limit for Blue subscribers for the third time this year. The news was shared by Twitter engineer Prachi Poddar in a tweet.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 60 series to launch on July 6, design revealed; Check out details

By reserving this feature for paid subscribers, Twitter aims to provide an added benefit for users to upgrade their accounts and gain access to exclusive features.

Also Read | Apple may launch Watch Ultra 2 with iPhone 15 series by the end of this year: Report

There were conflicting views when Twitter extended the character limit from the original 140 to 280 in 2017. Many users countered that the platform's conciseness was its distinguishing trait and should not be compromised, while some users appreciated the extension for enabling them to express their opinions more.

Twitter has lately been under fire for the platform changes it made. The microblogging platform has expanded the character limit and given Blue subscribers the ability to publish lengthier films, which were previously limited to 60 minutes in 1080p resolution.

Recently, the movie “The Flash” was leaked on the platform. According to reports, someone uploaded the entire film on Twitter, and it remained accessible for almost 8 hours before being taken down.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) will let users compose ringtones as it gets new light, sound setup