Twitter stops SMS 2FA for free users from today; Know alternative way to secure your account

Twitter has finally come to the date when it stops offering SMS-based two-factor authentication for all users. If you don’t want to pay for Twitter Blue and still have a two layer security, there are other options available on the platform.

Twitter’s SMS two-factor authentication (2FA) method will no longer be available for free to all users starting today (March 20, 2023). The well-known microblogging service said that SMS 2FA will no longer be available to users without a paid Twitter membership (also known as Twitter Blue). The 2FA security feature of Twitter will no longer be accessible to non-Blue subscribers.

For those who are not familiar, two-factor authentication (2FA) is a security feature that necessitates the usage of two different forms of identity before a user may access their account. Generally, a password and a special code are required, and they are delivered to the user's phone by SMS or an authenticator app.

Previously, Twitter provided free SMS 2FA to all users as an additional security measure to safeguard the account. The business has changed its mind, though, and chosen to limit access to Twitter Blue subscribers only.

Also Read | Nothing Ear (2) price LEAKED ahead of launch; Here's how much it may cost you

Here's how you can secure your account:

The first thing you need to do is visit your profile settings, on the phone app, click on your profile picture on the top left, and then scroll down to find, 'Settings and Support'.

Next, select "Settings and Privacy" by tapping on it. By doing so, a page containing all of your profile options will appear. Click on "Security" after finding "Security and account access" on the screen.

Now select "Two-factor authentication," and a menu of choices for safeguarding your accounts will appear. You can select between "Authentication App" or "Security Key" because "Text Message" will no longer be an option for non-paying users. A 'Security Key' is a physical device that normally slots into your computer and generates a random set of numbers that can be used for logins.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F14 5G with 6000mAh battery to launch on March 24; Here's what we know so far

A third-party application known as a "Authentication App" may be synchronised with your account and generates random codes that you can enter to log in. Choose your favourite among the many authentication applications available for iOS and Android, such as Google Authenticator or Microsoft Authenticator.

For the unaware, the Elon Musk-run firm said in February of this year that it will stop allowing free access to its 2FA security, citing the fact that certain bad actors were allegedly abusing the technology. The business subsequently issued a warning, stating that existing non-Twitter Blue members will have 30 days to cancel this method and sign up for another. The corporation will stop providing 2FA authentication for customers who are not Blue subscribers as of today because the allotted time has expired.

Users must subscribe to Twitter Blue, a premium membership service, which costs $8 per month or $84 per year, in order to continue utilising SMS 2FA. Also, this service offers the capacity to compose lengthy tweets, edit tweets, and more.

It is advised that you either join up for the premium membership service or discontinue using SMS 2FA if you are a Twitter user who presently relies on this function. As an alternative, you could want to stick with a security key or authenticator software to keep your account secure. This article has further information on these security features.

Also Read | iQOO Z7 5G price revealed ahead of March 21 launch; Check out expected specs, other details