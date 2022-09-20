Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter rolls out new feature which makes it easy for visually impaired to read images

    Twitter has rolled out a feature to help blind and visually-impaired people read images embedded with the tweets via its new image description reminder The new image description reminder will encourage more people on Twitter to add helpful descriptions to the images they tweet, the company said in a statement.

    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    With the launch of its new picture description reminder function, Twitter has made it possible for blind and visually impaired users to understand images that are embedded in tweets. According to a statement from the firm, the new picture description reminder will persuade more Twitter users to include useful captions with the photographs they share.

    Alternative text, or alt text, is a written description of what's in an image that can be picked up by screen reader software used by the visually impaired. You always have the choice to provide a digital picture description, often known as alt text, whenever you add a photo to a Tweet.

    According to the business, "our new image description reminder" is a tool that reminds users to form the excellent habit of including alt text with each image they upload and post on Twitter. Once activated, the functionality will ask you on the web and your mobile device anytime you are going to Tweet a picture, prompting you to provide alt text.

    The majority of Twitter users have access to the new picture description reminder already (those who don't will get it very soon), according to a statement from Twitter. The descriptions are useful not only to people using screen readers, but to those in low-bandwidth areas, those with web phones, and anyone who wants to learn more about an image.

    According to Twitter, "Image descriptions help describe the image to individuals who can't view it, therefore it's vital to keep the words focused: capture what's relevant, be brief, and be impartial." Photos with descriptions will appear with an ALT badge in the lower left corner, making it clear that additional descriptive text is available for the image.

    Twitter recently added an ALT badge, a Closed Captions toggle button, and captions for audio conversations on Spaces and Voice Tweets.

