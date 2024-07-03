Here's why Twitter's rival, Bengaluru-based 'Koo' app shuts down operations

Koo App, a microblogging platform rivalling Twitter, has shut down. Despite rapid growth and expansion, intense competition and financial challenges led to its closure. Founders announced the end despite efforts to secure support. Koo's journey highlighted India's push for self-reliance and innovation in the digital space.

Koo App, a microblogging platform that emerged as a rival to Platform X (formerly Twitter), has ceased operations. Despite its initial success and rapid growth over the past four years, the Bengaluru-based company has faced insurmountable challenges that led to its shutdown.

Launched in India, Koo quickly gained popularity, especially during the Atmanirbhar movement, which emphasized self-reliance. The app expanded its presence to various countries, including Brazil, where it launched last year. However, the intense competition in the social media space, advancements in artificial intelligence, and the global market proved too much for Koo to handle.

Koo App wins big at Google Awards 2020, becomes one of the Best Essential Apps of 2020

Founder Aprameya Radhakrishna and co-founder Mayank Bidawatka held a press conference to announce the closure. Radhakrishna revealed that despite their best efforts to keep the app afloat and multiple attempts to merge with other companies, they could not secure the necessary support. "We started Koo with a lot of love and ambition, but we are unable to continue," he said.

The app's journey has been a rollercoaster. In the initial two years, significant capital investment was required to sustain its growth. Even with $66 million flowing in at the end of last year, giving Koo a valuation of $274 million, the financial demands of competing in the global market were too high.



Eminent personalities celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava on Koo App

Koo's shutdown marks the end of a notable chapter in India's digital landscape. The app not only provided an alternative to Twitter but also represented the spirit of India's push for indigenous innovation. Despite its closure, Koo's impact on the social media scene and its contribution to the Atmanirbhar movement will be remembered.

Latest Videos