Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Here's why Twitter's rival, Bengaluru-based 'Koo' app shuts down operations

    Koo App, a microblogging platform rivalling Twitter, has shut down. Despite rapid growth and expansion, intense competition and financial challenges led to its closure. Founders announced the end despite efforts to secure support. Koo's journey highlighted India's push for self-reliance and innovation in the digital space.

    Twitter rival Bengaluru based Koo app shuts down operation know why vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

    Koo App, a microblogging platform that emerged as a rival to Platform X (formerly Twitter), has ceased operations. Despite its initial success and rapid growth over the past four years, the Bengaluru-based company has faced insurmountable challenges that led to its shutdown.

    Launched in India, Koo quickly gained popularity, especially during the Atmanirbhar movement, which emphasized self-reliance. The app expanded its presence to various countries, including Brazil, where it launched last year. However, the intense competition in the social media space, advancements in artificial intelligence, and the global market proved too much for Koo to handle.

    Koo App wins big at Google Awards 2020, becomes one of the Best Essential Apps of 2020

    Founder Aprameya Radhakrishna and co-founder Mayank Bidawatka held a press conference to announce the closure. Radhakrishna revealed that despite their best efforts to keep the app afloat and multiple attempts to merge with other companies, they could not secure the necessary support. "We started Koo with a lot of love and ambition, but we are unable to continue," he said.

    The app's journey has been a rollercoaster. In the initial two years, significant capital investment was required to sustain its growth. Even with $66 million flowing in at the end of last year, giving Koo a valuation of $274 million, the financial demands of competing in the global market were too high.

    Eminent personalities celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava on Koo App

    Koo's shutdown marks the end of a notable chapter in India's digital landscape. The app not only provided an alternative to Twitter but also represented the spirit of India's push for indigenous innovation. Despite its closure, Koo's impact on the social media scene and its contribution to the Atmanirbhar movement will be remembered.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 5:44 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing CMF Phone 1 camera specs REVEALED! CMF Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2 details also surface gcw

    Nothing CMF Phone 1 camera specs REVEALED! CMF Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2 details also surface

    Apple iPhone to get THESE India-specific features with iOS 18 gcw

    Apple iPhone to get THESE India-specific features with iOS 18

    Realme 13 Pro 5G series with professional AI camera to launch in India soon; Check details gcw

    Realme 13 Pro 5G series with professional AI camera to launch in India soon; Check details

    Apple AirPods to feature cameras, mass production likely to start by 2026: Report gcw

    Apple AirPods to feature cameras, mass production likely to start by 2026: Report

    Record alert! Virat Kohli's 'Jai Hind' Instagram post after T20 WC win becomes most-liked by an Indian account vkp

    Record alert! Virat Kohli's 'Jai Hind' Instagram post after T20 WC win becomes most-liked by an Indian account

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Drunk student kills Sindhi college security guard allegedly over denied entry in Kempapura vkp

    Bengaluru: Drunk student kills Sindhi college security guard allegedly over denied entry in Kempapura

    Central Govt constitutes Cabinet Committees on economic, political affairs, security & more; full list here snt

    Central Govt constitutes Cabinet Committees on economic, political affairs, security & more; full list here

    T20 World Cup winning Indian team to take part in open bus road show in Mumbai, felicitation at Wankhede snt

    T20 World Cup winning Indian team to take part in open bus road show in Mumbai, felicitation at Wankhede

    Times when Vaani Kapoor shared HOT pictures that took the internet by storm RKK

    Times when Vaani Kapoor shared HOT pictures that took the internet by storm

    Hemant Soren to return as Jharkhand Chief Minister post jail release Champai Soren to resign Reports vkp

    BREAKING: Hemant Soren to return as Jharkhand CM post jail release, Champai Soren to resign; Reports

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon