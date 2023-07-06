Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter now allows users to view tweets even if they do not have an account; but there's a catch

    Twitter has quietly removed the need to sign-in to view tweets. Users can now view tweets without having a Twitter account. However, there is a catch. A couple of days back, Elon Musk had made it necessary for people to have a Twitter account in order to view tweets.

    Twitter now allows users to view tweets even if they do not have an account but there is a catch gcw
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 1:09 PM IST

    Twitter, owned by Elon Musk, made it mandatory to prohibit users who don't have accounts to access tweets. This meant that a user had to be signed into Twitter in order to read a tweet. Given that Twitter is often used as a source of real-time news for many individuals, the decision was roundly attacked by users from all around the world. Additionally, not all of them have Twitter accounts. Additionally, several internet users believed that this was an attempt to compel individuals to register Twitter accounts.

    The microblogging platform has since undone the adjustment and now enables users to see tweets without first creating a Twitter account. There seems to be a catch, though. If a user isn't logged in, they might only be able to see the initial tweet in a Twitter thread. Additionally, the limitations may not have been removed at all for certain individuals.

    Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg returns to Twitter after 11 years after launching Threads; Check out his post

    You can still browse tweets if you don't have a Twitter account. Only the tweet to which you have a direct link may be viewed, though. It is not feasible to see numerous tweets. Additionally, the login required prompt will appear if you attempt to engage in any manner with the tweet.

    Another action by Twitter that was met with strong opposition from internet users was the implementation of a rate restriction for its users. Users may only read a certain amount of tweets each day due to the rate limit. Verified accounts can now view thousands of tweets while unverified accounts may only access a few hundred, according to the new rules. Many Twitter users expressed their discontent with the service in response to this, and some even began to look into other choices.

    Also Read | Threads: Instagram's Twitter rival app goes live, gets over 2 million users in two hours

    Justifying the rate limit and all other changes, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino had tweeted that sometimes 'big moves' are needed to strengthen a platform. 

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 1:09 PM IST
