Twitter impersonators will be permanently suspended without a warning: Elon Musk

    Elon Musk has said through a series of tweets has threatened that if any Twitter user found engaged in 'impersonation' without clearly specifying "parody" will be suspended permanently. "Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying "parody" will be permanently suspended," Musk tweeted.

    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 3:15 PM IST

    Elon Musk stated that accounts that employ impersonation on Twitter without explicitly designating it as "parody" will be immediately and permanently removed. He said in a another tweet that while Twitter has previously offered a notice prior to suspension, there will be "no exceptions" now that extensive verification is being implemented.

    Musk stated that this will be made explicit as a requirement for joining Twitter Blue and that any name change would result in a temporary loss of the verified checkmark.  In Elon Musk's first significant upgrade to the social media site, Twitter updated its app on Saturday and started charging $8 for coveted blue check verification marks.

    Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. and the new CEO of Twitter, said last month that the Twitter will create a content moderation committee with "widely different opinions."

    Before that council meets, "no significant content choices or account reinstatements will happen," he continued. Musk stated last week that banned accounts won't be permitted to return to Twitter unless the social media site has "a defined method for doing so."

    Musk had stated that developing such a mechanism would take at least a few more weeks, providing further information about the probable return of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Twitter's most well-known banned user. The revised schedule suggests that Trump won't be back in time for the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

    Meanwhile, after being acquired by Elon Musk for $44 billion, Twitter Inc. fired roughly half of its workers on Friday. The corporation is reportedly asking with the dozens of employees who lost their jobs to return, according to a recent media story. Unintentionally dismissed individuals are among those who have been asked to return.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 3:15 PM IST
