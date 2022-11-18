Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter closes offices, disables employee badges as several employees quit

    Musk's team also held meetings with "undecided employees" who are considered key to Twitter's operations in a bid to try to persuade them to stay.

    Twitter closes offices, disables employee badges as several employees quit AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

    In what comes as a recent development, Twitter offices are shutting down and employees are leaving in droves following an ultimatum from Elon Musk. The CEO asked Twitter employees to either commit to an "extremely hardcore" culture at the company that involves "long hours at high intensity" or leave with severance.

    According to reports, after a 5 pm Thursday deadline was given by the new Twitter Chief to employees to choose whether to quit or stay on at Twitter, "hundreds of Twitter employees appeared to have decided to depart with three months of severance pay."

    Also read: After Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum, hundreds of employees start exiting Twitter; check details

    It also announced through email that Twitter would close "office buildings" and disable employee badge access until Monday.

    During all this, Musk and his advisers also held meetings with some Twitter workers deemed "critical" and to stop them from leaving the company. The chaos also included confusing messages from Musk about the company's remote work policy.

    Musk's team also held meetings with "undecided employees" who are considered key to Twitter's operations in a bid to try to persuade them to stay.

    Also read: 'Be ready for long working hours or...': Elon Musk's new message to Twitter staff

    "In his pitch, Mr Musk said that he knew how to win and that those who wanted to win should join him," the report said.

    "In one of those meetings, some employees were summoned to a conference room in the San Francisco office while others called in via videoconference. As the 5 pm deadline passed, some who had called in began hanging up, seemingly having decided to leave, even as Mr. Musk continued speaking," it added.

    Over the past few days, the new Twitter chief has been firing those who oppose or disagree with him, often through public tweets. He has told employees that they need to be "extremely hard core" to make the company a success and gave Twitter's remaining employees just about 36 hours to leave or commit to building "a breakthrough Twitter 2.0."

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2022, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vikram S India s first privately developed rocket successfully launched gcw

    Vikram-S, India's first privately-developed rocket, successfully launched

    Google rolls out new features to find EV charging station nearby AR shopping more gcw

    Google rolls out new features to find EV charging station nearby, AR shopping & more

    After Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum, hundreds of employees start exiting Twitter; check details AJR

    After Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum, hundreds of employees start exiting Twitter; check details

    Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro to have different USB C ports gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro to have different USB-C ports?

    Nothing Ear (Stick) sale begins today available on Flipkart Myntra Know specs price other details gcw

    Nothing Ear (Stick) sale begins today, available on Flipkart, Myntra; Know specs, price & other details

    Recent Stories

    15 key points PM Modi made at 'No Money for Terror' conference

    15 key points PM Modi made at 'No Money for Terror' conference

    Vicky Kaushal goes gaga over his wife Katrina Kaif, call his 'biwi' a 'scientist'; know why RBA

    Vicky Kaushal goes gaga over his wife Katrina Kaif, call his 'biwi' a 'scientist'; know why

    Best people are staying I m not super worried Elon Musk on mass resignations at Twitter gcw

    'Best people are staying, I'm not super worried': Elon Musk on mass resignations at Twitter

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Sadio Mane misses out for Senegal with fibula injury-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Sadio Mane misses out for Senegal with fibula injury

    Vikram S India s first privately developed rocket successfully launched gcw

    Vikram-S, India's first privately-developed rocket, successfully launched

    Recent Videos

    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon