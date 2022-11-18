Twitter closes offices, disables employee badges as several employees quit

Musk's team also held meetings with "undecided employees" who are considered key to Twitter's operations in a bid to try to persuade them to stay.

In what comes as a recent development, Twitter offices are shutting down and employees are leaving in droves following an ultimatum from Elon Musk. The CEO asked Twitter employees to either commit to an "extremely hardcore" culture at the company that involves "long hours at high intensity" or leave with severance.

According to reports, after a 5 pm Thursday deadline was given by the new Twitter Chief to employees to choose whether to quit or stay on at Twitter, "hundreds of Twitter employees appeared to have decided to depart with three months of severance pay."

It also announced through email that Twitter would close "office buildings" and disable employee badge access until Monday.

During all this, Musk and his advisers also held meetings with some Twitter workers deemed "critical" and to stop them from leaving the company. The chaos also included confusing messages from Musk about the company's remote work policy.

Musk's team also held meetings with "undecided employees" who are considered key to Twitter's operations in a bid to try to persuade them to stay.

"In his pitch, Mr Musk said that he knew how to win and that those who wanted to win should join him," the report said.

"In one of those meetings, some employees were summoned to a conference room in the San Francisco office while others called in via videoconference. As the 5 pm deadline passed, some who had called in began hanging up, seemingly having decided to leave, even as Mr. Musk continued speaking," it added.

Over the past few days, the new Twitter chief has been firing those who oppose or disagree with him, often through public tweets. He has told employees that they need to be "extremely hard core" to make the company a success and gave Twitter's remaining employees just about 36 hours to leave or commit to building "a breakthrough Twitter 2.0."