Twitter Blue now allows Android users to customise navigation bar

"Android, here's one for you: Custom Navigation is now available," Twitter made a post. Tap "Twitter Blue" from the main menu". Then choose "subscribe and then follow the payment instructions to finalise your transaction. To use these features, you must be in the United States, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand," said the firm.

Micro-blogging site Twitter‘s subscription service Twitter Blue has allowed Android users to customise the app’s navigation bar. The feature, which was previously exclusively accessible on Apple devices running iOS, allows users to delete the Spaces icon as well as several other tabs if desired.

Users may utilise custom navigation to minimise the number of shown tabs to as low as two or maintain all five that are displayed by default. Twitter launched its initial incarnation of Twitter Blue in Australia and Canada last year.

Subscribers to Twitter Blue have access to features such as Bookmark Folders, Undo Tweet, Reader Mode, and more. Subscribers will also receive benefits such as configurable app icons for their device's home screen and interesting colour themes for the Twitter app, as well as specialised subscription customer service.

"As a Twitter Blue subscriber, you will enjoy these services and bonuses for the monthly fee of $3.49 Canadian or $4.49 Australian," the firm stated. Twitter Blue has also included a new feature that allows users to display their non-fungible token (NFT) on their profile image.

Meanwhile, Twitter has acknowledged that it is working on a solution to allow you to create lengthier posts. Twitter has stated that it is developing an in-app Notes feature that would allow users to create lengthier messages that will be connected to tweets. Twitter has already begun testing the functionality on its users.