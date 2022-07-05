Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter Blue now allows Android users to customise navigation bar

    "Android, here's one for you: Custom Navigation is now available," Twitter made a post. Tap "Twitter Blue" from the main menu". Then choose "subscribe and then follow the payment instructions to finalise your transaction. To use these features, you must be in the United States, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand," said the firm.

    Twitter Blue now allows Android users to customise navigation bar gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

    Micro-blogging site Twitter‘s subscription service Twitter Blue has allowed Android users to customise the app’s navigation bar. The feature, which was previously exclusively accessible on Apple devices running iOS, allows users to delete the Spaces icon as well as several other tabs if desired.

    "Android, here's one for you: Custom Navigation is now available," Twitter made a post. Tap "Twitter Blue" from the main menu ". Then choose "subscribe and then follow the payment instructions to finalise your transaction. To use these features, you must be in the United States, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand," said the firm.

    Users may utilise custom navigation to minimise the number of shown tabs to as low as two or maintain all five that are displayed by default. Twitter launched its initial incarnation of Twitter Blue in Australia and Canada last year.

    Also Read | Twitter Notes: Company testing long form content feature in select regions

    Subscribers to Twitter Blue have access to features such as Bookmark Folders, Undo Tweet, Reader Mode, and more. Subscribers will also receive benefits such as configurable app icons for their device's home screen and interesting colour themes for the Twitter app, as well as specialised subscription customer service.

    "As a Twitter Blue subscriber, you will enjoy these services and bonuses for the monthly fee of $3.49 Canadian or $4.49 Australian," the firm stated. Twitter Blue has also included a new feature that allows users to display their non-fungible token (NFT) on their profile image.

    Also Read | Want to shop on Twitter? Firm to add 'Product Drops' feature; know it all

    Meanwhile, Twitter has acknowledged that it is working on a solution to allow you to create lengthier posts. Twitter has stated that it is developing an in-app Notes feature that would allow users to create lengthier messages that will be connected to tweets. Twitter has already begun testing the functionality on its users.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max to cost more than iPhone 13 Pro Report gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to cost more than iPhone 13 Pro: Report

    Xiaomi 12S Xiaomi 12S Pro Xiaomi 12S Ultra launched with Leica optics all details here gcw

    Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S Ultra launched with Leica optics; All details here

    ED conducts raids against Chinese mobile company Vivo; 44 locations searched snt

    ED conducts raids against Chinese mobile company Vivo; 44 locations searched

    Realme GT2 Master Explorer edition to launch on July 12 Here s what we know gcw

    Realme GT2 Master Explorer edition to launch on July 12; Here's what we know

    Apple Watch Series 8 to come with body temperature monitor suggests latest report gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 to come with body temperature monitor, suggests latest report

    Recent Stories

    Vinicius Jr set to sign new Real Madrid contract with EURO 1 billion release clause?-ayh

    Vinicius Jr set to sign new Real Madrid contract with EURO 1 billion release clause?

    UGC NET 2022 NTA releases subject wise exam schedule check official notice here gcw

    UGC NET 2022: NTA releases subject-wise exam schedule, check official notice here

    Delhi man attacks three neighbours with an iron rod over pet dog barking: spine-chilling video goes viral - gps

    Delhi man attacks three neighbours with an iron rod over pet dog barking: spine-chilling video goes viral

    Are you getting married? Few tips all brides should keep in mind RBA

    Are you getting married? Few tips all brides should keep in mind

    Alcohol consumption to smoking 5 factors that put you at risk of a heart attack drb

    Alcohol consumption to smoking, 5 factors that put you at risk of a heart attack

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon