Twitter announces podcasts to the platform, new Spaces Tab to bring personalised experience

The new Spaces features including podcasts have started rolling out to global English-speaking audience on both iOS and Android. Twitter is also inviting users to share feedback on the new features.

Podcasts are coming to Twitter's platform, according to a blog post from the business. Podcasts are now available on Twitter as part of the updated Spaces Tab. According to Twitter, the Spaces Tab is for users who wish to express themselves in more detail than is permitted by the 280-character tweet restriction.

According to the company's blog post, "We're continuing to invest in audio artists by integrating podcasts into Spaces, where audio discussions happen on Twitter." According to Twitter, the concept of podcasts was first introduced with a revised audio experience under the Spaces tab. The new design introduces personal hubs that group audio content together by specific themes like news, music, sports, and more. The selection of live and recorded Spaces that are available to listeners will be more individualized to their interests.

Also Read | Twitter denies having Indian 'agents' on its payroll, but gets a lashing from MPs

The most "popular and engaging" podcasts from around the globe will also be included in the new hubs. According to internal data, 45 per cent of US users of Twitter also listen to podcasts on a regular basis. As a result, Twitter will recommend engaging podcasts to make it simple for users to identify and listen to the topics they want to learn more about. Users may utilize options to let Twitter know whether they enjoy a certain genre or podcast.

“Just give a podcast a “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” to let us know if the content is more or less interesting to you," the company said.

On both iOS and Android, the new Spaces features, including podcasts, have begun to roll out to an international English-speaking audience. Users are also encouraged to comment on the new features on Twitter.

Also Read: From national security threats to recklessness: Whistleblower ‘exposes’ Twitter