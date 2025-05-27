Tired of spam calls and messages? The Indian government's TRAI DND 3.0 app offers a solution. This app helps protect your digital security and privacy.

Spam calls complaint: Spam calls and unwanted promotional messages have become a daily nuisance. These calls and messages from banks, real estate, insurance, or various companies often disrupt important work. Therefore, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched the TRAI DND 3.0 app to address this issue. Using this app, ordinary mobile users can easily get rid of these spam calls and messages.

The TRAI DND app allows users to select promotional messages and calls according to their preferences and provides spam reporting facilities. Users can even directly complain about spam to their telecom operator. Recently, the Press Information Bureau has detailed the effectiveness of this app.

How the app works-

* Download and Installation: Android users can download the TRAI DND 3.0 app for free from the Google Play Store, and iOS users can download it from the App Store.

* Registration and Login: After launching the app, the user has to register with their mobile number and verify it through an OTP.

* DND Activation: After logging into the app, the user can determine which category of messages or calls they want to receive or not receive from the 'DND Preferences' option. For example, real estate, education, health, entertainment, etc.

* Spam Reporting: If a user receives any spam calls or messages even after activating DND, they can report that number or message through the 'Report Spam' feature of the app. This report goes to TRAI and necessary action is taken.

* Status Tracking: From the 'Registration Status' option of the app, the user can know whether their DND request has been implemented.