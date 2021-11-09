  • Facebook
    Trading app Robinhood hacked, over 7 million customers' data exposed

    The hackers are also accused of attempting to extort money from the firm. According to a blog post, Robinhood notified the police and told consumers about the hack.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 4:34 PM IST
    App for trading stocks and cryptocurrencies Robinhood notified customers that a hacker had talked their way past the trading app's protections, taking millions of user email addresses and other information. According to the organisation, the attacker phoned customer service and appeared to be an authorised party to trick an employee into giving them access to the customer support system. This hacking approach is known as "social engineering," according to Robinhood.
    The hackers are also accused of attempting to extort money from the firm. According to a blog post, Robinhood notified the police and told consumers about the hack.

    This attack occurred on November 3, when the hacker acquired over 5 million email addresses of Robinhood users, as well as the names of approximately two million app users.

    According to Robinhood, the hacker also appears to have obtained the names, birth dates, and zip codes of 310 individuals and other account information for some of those persons. The business stated that it "believes that no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, or debit card details were revealed" and that no customers have suffered financial loss. On the other hand, the stolen information may be used to deceive Robinhood users with emails and conversations purporting to be from the firm.

    Meanwhile, according to the FBI, the US State Department announced a reward of up to $10 million on Thursday for information leading to the identification or location of anybody with a prominent leadership position in DarkSide, a cybercrime gang based in Russia. According to the FBI, DarkSide was behind the May cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which resulted in a days-long outage that triggered a spike in gas prices, panic buying, and localised fuel shortages in the United States Southeast.

