Inspired by TikTok, Netflix testing new interface tailored to kids to promote its content

Following the introduction of its "Fast Laughs" campaign, Netflix has introduced a new tool, but it is still in the testing phase.

Netflix appears to be trying to win over young viewers and is going to great lengths to reach some of the very youngest! The streaming platform has released a new feature aimed just at "kids." Netflix, inspired by TikTok, has created a new interface for youngsters to sell its content to these young consumers. How can a streaming service attract a younger audience? Of course, by drawing influence from the most popular social media platforms! While Netflix has lately expanded its domain to include video games, the streaming company hopes to entice new customers with short content this time.

The short clip, a format that has grown in popularity since the introduction of TikTok, is now a potent weapon for all platforms, including Netflix. Following the introduction of its "Fast Laughs" campaign, Netflix has introduced a new tool, but it is still in the testing phase. Known as "Kids Clips", this new format intends to promote material appropriate for children through short films. According to Bloomberg, the American conglomerate plans to regularly introduce new shorts about its existing and future content inventory.

Also Read | Netflix to bring its new games for iOS via App Store due to Apple's policies

Netflix relied on the design of TikTok and Instagram's Reels with large-screen photographs for the visual look of this new feature. However, they're to be seen in landscape format rather than portrait, as is the manner of the two social networks. According to Bloomberg, children would be allowed to watch between 10 and 20 videos at a time. It serves as a strategic tool for the streaming behemoth. The technology will be tested initially in the United States, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and Latin America, introduced on Netflix's iOS app.

Also Read | Netflix announces five games, will be available across globe for Android users