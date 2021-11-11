  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inspired by TikTok, Netflix testing new interface tailored to kids to promote its content

    Following the introduction of its "Fast Laughs" campaign, Netflix has introduced a new tool, but it is still in the testing phase.

    TikTok Netflix testing new interface tailored to kids to promote its content gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 1:55 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Netflix appears to be trying to win over young viewers and is going to great lengths to reach some of the very youngest! The streaming platform has released a new feature aimed just at "kids." Netflix, inspired by TikTok, has created a new interface for youngsters to sell its content to these young consumers. How can a streaming service attract a younger audience? Of course, by drawing influence from the most popular social media platforms! While Netflix has lately expanded its domain to include video games, the streaming company hopes to entice new customers with short content this time.

    The short clip, a format that has grown in popularity since the introduction of TikTok, is now a potent weapon for all platforms, including Netflix. Following the introduction of its "Fast Laughs" campaign, Netflix has introduced a new tool, but it is still in the testing phase. Known as "Kids Clips", this new format intends to promote material appropriate for children through short films. According to Bloomberg, the American conglomerate plans to regularly introduce new shorts about its existing and future content inventory.

    Also Read | Netflix to bring its new games for iOS via App Store due to Apple's policies

    Netflix relied on the design of TikTok and Instagram's Reels with large-screen photographs for the visual look of this new feature. However, they're to be seen in landscape format rather than portrait, as is the manner of the two social networks. According to Bloomberg, children would be allowed to watch between 10 and 20 videos at a time. It serves as a strategic tool for the streaming behemoth. The technology will be tested initially in the United States, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and Latin America, introduced on Netflix's iOS app.

    Also Read | Netflix announces five games, will be available across globe for Android users

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PUBG New State launched in India everything you need to know about it gcw

    PUBG New State launched in India; here's everything you need to know about it

    Video Icon
    TikTok most downloaded non gaming app globally in October 2021 with 57 mn installations gcw

    TikTok most downloaded non-gaming app globally in October 2021 with 57 mn installations

    Video Icon
    Fitbit rolls out new features will include daily readiness score ECG blood glucose tracker gcw

    Fitbit rolls out new features; will include daily readiness score, ECG, blood glucose tracker & more

    Video Icon
    NASA postpones Moon landing to 2025 All about it gcw

    NASA postpones Moon landing to 2025; All about it

    Video Icon
    Metaverse will be addictive rob more personal info says Facebook whistleblower gcw

    Metaverse will be addictive, rob more personal info, says Facebook whistleblower

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Nawab Malik's son-in-law sends defamation notice to Devendra Fadnavis, demands Rs 5 crore damages-dnm

    Nawab Malik's son-in-law sends defamation notice to Devendra Fadnavis, demands Rs 5 crore damages

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, England vs New Zealand, ENG vs NZ (Semi-Final): Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Twitter reactions-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and more laud New Zealand's brilliant win over England

    Video Icon
    Does Leonardo DiCaprio have an Indian link? Find out here drb

    Does Leonardo DiCaprio have an Indian link? Find out here

    Video Icon
    Volkswagen temporarily stops TRoc SUV bookings after second batch gets sold out auto

    Volkswagen temporarily stops T-Roc SUV bookings after second batch gets sold out

    Video Icon
    Sanjay Dutt makes India proud; star turns ambassador of Zanzibar; details inside! RCB

    Sanjay Dutt makes India proud; star turns tourism ambassador of Zanzibar; details inside!

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon