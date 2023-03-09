TikTok goes down worldwide for 2 hours and its users spark meme fest

TikTok, banned in India and the United States, suffered a two-hour outage that left frustrated users worldwide unable to play videos.

After a two-hour outage that left disgruntled users throughout the globe unable to play videos, TikTok is finally operational again. The issues began at about 09:40 GMT (3:10 PM IST), according to DownDetector, a website that tracks such outages. The app, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance and banned in India, received over 8,000 complaints.

Although TikTok has not yet commented on or explained the outage, it looked to have been fixed at approximately 11:40 GMT (5:10 PM IST). According to reports, 53 per cent of users who experienced troubles said they had issues with the app, 32% with their feed, and 15% with their server connection.

Users in cities across the United Kingdom grumbled about encountering issues, including those in London and Bristol.

Thousands of users across the UK were impacted by an hour-long outage of the video app in November. Days later, there was another worldwide outage.

TikTok is a Chinese social networking app where users can live stream, make GIFs and brief films with various features, including music videos.

It was discovered that its users scroll through the app for an average of 197.8 million hours per day, ten times longer than what Instagram users spend on Reels, the app's counterpart.

More than 1 billion people use the social network based in Beijing each month, and its estimated value is 75 billion dollars.

TikTok down for two hours sparked a massive social media frenzy, with most users taking to Twitter to post memes: