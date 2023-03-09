Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TikTok goes down worldwide for 2 hours and its users spark meme fest

    TikTok, banned in India and the United States, suffered a two-hour outage that left frustrated users worldwide unable to play videos. 

    TikTok goes down worldwide for 2 hours and its users spark a frenzy meme fest snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 6:11 PM IST

    After a two-hour outage that left disgruntled users throughout the globe unable to play videos, TikTok is finally operational again. The issues began at about 09:40 GMT (3:10 PM IST), according to DownDetector, a website that tracks such outages. The app, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance and banned in India, received over 8,000 complaints.

    Although TikTok has not yet commented on or explained the outage, it looked to have been fixed at approximately 11:40 GMT (5:10 PM IST). According to reports, 53 per cent of users who experienced troubles said they had issues with the app, 32% with their feed, and 15% with their server connection.

    Users in cities across the United Kingdom grumbled about encountering issues, including those in London and Bristol. 

    Thousands of users across the UK were impacted by an hour-long outage of the video app in November. Days later, there was another worldwide outage.

    TikTok is a Chinese social networking app where users can live stream, make GIFs and brief films with various features, including music videos.

    It was discovered that its users scroll through the app for an average of 197.8 million hours per day, ten times longer than what Instagram users spend on Reels, the app's counterpart.

    More than 1 billion people use the social network based in Beijing each month, and its estimated value is 75 billion dollars.

    TikTok down for two hours sparked a massive social media frenzy, with most users taking to Twitter to post memes:

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2023, 6:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Instagram down for several users, outage reported in India, US and UK; check details AJR

    Instagram down for several users, outage reported in India, US and UK; check details

    OnePlus Ace 2V with metal frame alert slider more launched Check out its specs price gcw

    OnePlus Ace 2V with metal frame, alert slider & more launched; Check out its specs & price

    CONFIRMED Poco X5 is coming to India Check out expected specification price other details gcw

    CONFIRMED! Poco X5 is coming to India; Check out expected specification, price, other details

    Nothing Phone 2 processor accidentally REVEALED Here is what we know so far gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) processor REVEALED! Here's what we know so far

    Holi 2023 Step by step guide to create customised WhatsApp stickers gcw

    Holi 2023: Step-by-step guide to create customised WhatsApp stickers

    Recent Stories

    Avatar The Way Of Water on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video-when and where to watch James Cameron's blockbuster? RBA

    Avatar: The Way Of Water on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video, when and where to watch James Cameron's blockbuster?

    Nepal elects Ram Chandra Poudel of Nepali Congress as new President; check details AJR

    Nepal elects Ram Chandra Poudel of Nepali Congress as new President; check details

    LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 likely to be announced soon; know cutoffs, where, steps to check scores - adt

    LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 likely to be announced soon; know cutoffs, where, steps to check scores

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Virat Kohli caught snacking during Day 1 play-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Virat Kohli caught snacking during Day 1's play (WATCH)

    Namrata Malla SUPER-SEXY 9 Photos: Bhojpuri actress makes fans sweat in BOLD bikinis vma

    Namrata Malla SUPER-SEXY 9 Photos: Bhojpuri actress makes fans sweat in BOLD bikinis

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon