Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Threads introduces Twitter-like feature called ‘Following' tab; Know how it works

    The Following tab has now started rolling out for both Android and iOS users. The 'Following' tab will help users see posts from people they follow in chronological order. Threads app was launched as an alternative to Elon Musk’s Twitter, now known as X.

    Threads introduces Twitter like feature called Following tab know how it works gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

    Elon Musk's Twitter competitor Threads from Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled a new feature called the "Following" tab that enables users to view tweets from individuals they follow in chronological order. The announcement was made on Threads with the caption "Ask and you shall receive" by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in response to a user who requested this functionality.

    Zuckerberg also discussed the function in an Instagram post. In his post, he stated, "Started rolling out an option for a chronological feed of only people you're following." The Following tab is currently appearing for both Android and iOS users, however not all users have access to it yet.

    Also Read | Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic; Here's why you should buy it

    Users will need to touch on the home icon in the bottom left corner of the app or the Threads logo in the top right corner of Threads because it still displays the "For You" page by default. Notably, you must go through this step again each time you launch the app in order to access the next tab.

    If clicking on the icon doesn’t change the feed to the Following tab, it might have been not rolled out for you. In addition to this, Zuckerberg recently added a new translation feature that allows users to translate a post. The update is set to bring a host of exciting new features, such as the capability to translate text, the inclusion of a Follows tab within the Activity feed, and the option to subscribe to unfollowed users, among other enhancements.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 price REVEALED! Check offers, pre-booking & other details

    Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced plans to add features including hashtags, improved search capabilities, editable posts, full desktop mode, and the option to restrict who may react to your posts. As an alternative to Elon Musk's Twitter, now known as X, the Threads app was released. More than 100 million people have already signed up for Threads.

    Elon Musk renamed the Twitter app to "X" earlier this week to transform it into a "everything app" that incorporates audio, video, chat, payments, and more, similar to China's WeChat app. 

    Musk tweeted, “The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting – but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video."

    Also Read | Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NASA picks Lockheed Martin to build nuclear-powered rocket to reach Mars faster

    NASA picks Lockheed Martin to build nuclear-powered rocket to reach Mars faster

    Apple accidentally confirms iPhone 15 Pro Action Button feature ahead of launch gcw

    Apple accidentally confirms iPhone 15 Pro's 'Action Button' feature ahead of launch

    India missed the bus for semiconductors; we are 12 generations behind: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar ahead of Semicon India

    'Missed the bus for semiconductors...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams past govts ahead of Semicon India

    WhatsApp to roll out a redesigned search bar soon Report gcw

    WhatsApp to roll out a redesigned search bar soon: Report

    Noise launches Luna Ring with heart rate monitor SpO2 sensor more check details gcw

    Noise launches Luna Ring with heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor & more

    Recent Stories

    Bone health to Weight management: 5 magical benefits of Sunflower seeds ATG EAI

    Bone health to Weight management: 5 magical benefits of Sunflower seeds

    Bengaluru Metro Update: Trial runs on KR Puram-Byappanahalli line begin vkp

    Bengaluru Metro Update: Trial runs on KR Puram-Byappanahalli line begin

    5 ways in which Chia Seeds help in burning Belly Fat vma eai

    5 ways in which Chia Seeds help in burning Belly Fat

    NASA picks Lockheed Martin to build nuclear-powered rocket to reach Mars faster

    NASA picks Lockheed Martin to build nuclear-powered rocket to reach Mars faster

    Heart health to weight management: 5 health benefits of Watermelon seeds ATG EAI

    Heart health to weight management: 5 health benefits of Watermelon seeds

    Recent Videos

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon