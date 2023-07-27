Threads introduces Twitter-like feature called ‘Following' tab; Know how it works

The Following tab has now started rolling out for both Android and iOS users. The 'Following' tab will help users see posts from people they follow in chronological order. Threads app was launched as an alternative to Elon Musk’s Twitter, now known as X.

Elon Musk's Twitter competitor Threads from Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled a new feature called the "Following" tab that enables users to view tweets from individuals they follow in chronological order. The announcement was made on Threads with the caption "Ask and you shall receive" by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in response to a user who requested this functionality.

Zuckerberg also discussed the function in an Instagram post. In his post, he stated, "Started rolling out an option for a chronological feed of only people you're following." The Following tab is currently appearing for both Android and iOS users, however not all users have access to it yet.

Users will need to touch on the home icon in the bottom left corner of the app or the Threads logo in the top right corner of Threads because it still displays the "For You" page by default. Notably, you must go through this step again each time you launch the app in order to access the next tab.

If clicking on the icon doesn’t change the feed to the Following tab, it might have been not rolled out for you. In addition to this, Zuckerberg recently added a new translation feature that allows users to translate a post. The update is set to bring a host of exciting new features, such as the capability to translate text, the inclusion of a Follows tab within the Activity feed, and the option to subscribe to unfollowed users, among other enhancements.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced plans to add features including hashtags, improved search capabilities, editable posts, full desktop mode, and the option to restrict who may react to your posts. As an alternative to Elon Musk's Twitter, now known as X, the Threads app was released. More than 100 million people have already signed up for Threads.

Elon Musk renamed the Twitter app to "X" earlier this week to transform it into a "everything app" that incorporates audio, video, chat, payments, and more, similar to China's WeChat app.

Musk tweeted, “The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting – but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video."

