    Telegram new update introduces infinite reactions, emoji statuses & more; know how to use it

    Telegram has announced that it is rolling out a new update that gives users more ways to use new emojis to express how they are feeling — with infinite reactions and emoji statuses. The company said that premium users can pick reactions from an infinite selection of custom emojis. To make choosing from thousands of emojis easier, they can now attach up to three reactions per message.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

    The encrypted messaging service Telegram has announced that it is releasing a new version that will give users more options to express themselves with new emojis, including limitless replies and emoji status.

    According to the messaging service, premium users may choose their replies from a limitless number of unique emojis. They may now add up to three replies per message, making it simpler to select among the tens of thousands of emojis available.

    All users now have access to dozens of replies, including ones that were previously only available with Telegram Premium, according to a blog post from Telegram.

    "We have updated the reaction panel and made it larger to accommodate all the new emojis. Your most used reactions will be shown first," it added. Both group and one-on-one conversations can now use these adjustments to reactions.

    With the latest version, group administrators may decide whether or not their groups can utilise custom reactions. Now that animated emoji statuses are available, premium users may swiftly let others know how they are feeling or what they are up to. According to the firm, "This custom status replaces your Premium Premium Badge in the chat list, on your profile, and in groups."

    Users may pick from an endless number of unique emojis or one of seven basic statuses that change colour to match different Telegram themes. The top of the page will include the most popular choices for working, sleeping, travelling, and more.

    "Tap the premium badge at the top of your chat list or go to settings to change your status. Press and hold an emoji to set a status for a specific duration," as per Telegram.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
