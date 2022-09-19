Telegram new update introduces infinite reactions, emoji statuses & more; know how to use it

Telegram has announced that it is rolling out a new update that gives users more ways to use new emojis to express how they are feeling — with infinite reactions and emoji statuses. The company said that premium users can pick reactions from an infinite selection of custom emojis. To make choosing from thousands of emojis easier, they can now attach up to three reactions per message.

"We have updated the reaction panel and made it larger to accommodate all the new emojis. Your most used reactions will be shown first," it added. Both group and one-on-one conversations can now use these adjustments to reactions.

With the latest version, group administrators may decide whether or not their groups can utilise custom reactions. Now that animated emoji statuses are available, premium users may swiftly let others know how they are feeling or what they are up to. According to the firm, "This custom status replaces your Premium Premium Badge in the chat list, on your profile, and in groups."

Users may pick from an endless number of unique emojis or one of seven basic statuses that change colour to match different Telegram themes. The top of the page will include the most popular choices for working, sleeping, travelling, and more.

"Tap the premium badge at the top of your chat list or go to settings to change your status. Press and hold an emoji to set a status for a specific duration," as per Telegram.

