Stranger Things: When will Season 4 Volume 2 premiere on Netflix? Know subscription plans

The new season picks up six months after the events of the third season's last episode, "Battle of Starcourt." Joyce, Will, Jonathan, and Eleven have relocated to California when the entrance to the upside down is locked and Hopper appears to disappear. Mike and Dustin have joined their high school's "Hellfire Club," which is run by Eddie Munson.

Stranger Things, the popular science fiction horror series, has returned with the first chapter of its fourth season. The first seven episodes of the fourth season are now available on Netflix. The tale of Eleven, Will, Mike, Joyce, and other characters is continued in the next season.

If you've already seen Part 1 of Season 4 and are looking forward to the subsequent episodes, don't panic. Stranger Things will return with the final episodes soon. Stranger Things Volume 2 will premiere on July 1. Interestingly, Volume 2 will only include two episodes before we go on to Season 5, Stranger Things' final season.

Stranger Things on Netflix: How to Watch

You will need a Netflix subscription to view the fourth season of Stranger Things. If you already have a Netflix subscription, here's how you can watch the series.

1. Switch on Netflix.

2. Look up Stranger Things.

3. Choose Season 4.

4. Begin watching by picking an episode.

How to subscribe to Netflix?

If you haven't already, you'll need to select the optimal Netflix package for your watching needs. Netflix provides a Rs 149 mobile-only package that gives you access to all of Netflix's content in 480p resolution. With this package, you may only stream content on one device.

Users may also choose the Basic plan, which costs Rs 199 per month. This package grants you access to all Netflix material. Users may stream content on their TV, laptop, mobile device, or tablet as part of this service. The resolution will be restricted to 480p, and consumers will be limited to watching video on a single device.

Finally, Netflix has a top-tier subscription that costs Rs 699 per month. If you choose this plan, you will have access to all of Netflix's programming in 4K UHD resolution.

