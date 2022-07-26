Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Steve Jobs’ Apple-1 prototype hits auction block, likely to fetch $500,000

    It's being held at RR Auction House. The auction is still ongoing and will end on August 18. This Apple-1 gadget is one of just 200 that Steve Jobs created in his Los Altos home with Steve Wozniak, Patty Jobs, and Daniel Kottke.

    Steve Jobs Apple 1 prototype hits auction block likely to fetch USD 500000 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

    Apple enthusiasts with considerable resources may own a piece of history by purchasing Steve Jobs' original prototype for the company's first computer. A prototype for the Apple-1 computer, the first desktop computer, is presently being auctioned off. You may be wondering what makes this so unique. Back in 1976, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs had it and used it to demonstrate the capabilities of the Apple-1 computer. The final price is expected to exceed $500,000, according to the auction house.

    It's being held at RR Auction House. The auction is still ongoing and will end on August 18. This Apple-1 gadget is one of just 200 that Steve Jobs created in his Los Altos home with Steve Wozniak, Patty Jobs, and Daniel Kottke.

    Corey Cohen, an Apple-1 computer specialist, authenticated the artefact this year, according to RR Auction. The circuit board corresponded to images taken by Terrell and published in Time Magazine in 2012. Reports suggest that the Apple 1 prototype, it should have had a MOS 6502 CPU running at 1 MHz, a 40 x 24 character display, 4 KB of RAM scalable to 8 KB or 48 KB through extension cards, and 456 KB of storage.

    Also Read | Documents signed by Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, other tech leaders set to hit auction

    According to the auction company, this prototype was left on "Apple Garage" property for several years until being presented to a person around 30 years ago by Steve Jobs himself. According to RR Auction House, the gadget is in poor shape, and some of the components were removed by Steve Jobs for other Apple-1 computers.

    This is not the first time the Apple 1 computer has been auctioned off. In 2014, one of the Apple-1 computers held by a New York family was sold for $905,000 at auction. It was supposedly one of 50 devices sold by Steve Jobs to the ByteShop in California. It remains to be seen how much RR Auction House will make, although analysts estimate it will at least make over $5,000,000.

    Also Read | Extremely rare, natural salt-water pearl necklace sells for Rs 6.2 crore at online auction

    Apple has grown from its humble beginnings with Jobs and Wozniak in the 1970s to become a worldwide tech powerhouse in succeeding decades. The corporation today has a market capitalization of about $2.5 trillion and is one of the most valuable companies in the world.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oppo Reno 8 Oppo Enco X2 goes on sale in India today Know price special offers specs more gcw

    Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Enco X2 goes on sale in India today; Know price, special offers, specs & more

    YouTube Music test feature to offer content based on listening behaviour gcw

    YouTube Music test feature to offer content based on listening behaviour

    Google Meet allows users to live stream meetings on YouTube; know details here - adt

    Google Meet allows users to live stream meetings on YouTube; know details here

    Here s why OnePlus 10T 5G will not come with alert slider Hasselblad cameras gcw

    Here's why OnePlus 10T 5G will not come with alert slider, Hasselblad cameras

    iQoo 9T 5G to launch on August 2 Is it similar to iQoo 10 Here what latest teasers suggest gcw

    iQoo 9T 5G to launch on August 2; Is it similar to iQoo 10? Here's what latest teasers suggest

    Recent Stories

    China and Pakistan's CPEC invite to other nations illegal and unacceptable: India

    China and Pakistan's CPEC invite to other nations unacceptable: India

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to have more baby after Malti Marie? Here's what we know RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to have more baby after Malti Marie? Here's what we know

    Who is Indermit Gill the second Indian chief economist of World Bank gcw

    Who is Indermit Gill, the second Indian chief economist of World Bank?

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Triple H named creative head following Vince McMahon retirement-ayh

    WWE: Triple H named creative head following Vince McMahon's retirement

    Is Katrina Kaif upset over ex-lover Ranbir Kapoor working with Vicky Kaushal? Report RBA

    Is Katrina Kaif upset over ex-lover Ranbir Kapoor working with Vicky Kaushal? Report

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon