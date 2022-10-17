Spotify Hi-Fi coming soon? From price to new features; here's what we know

Spotify has been working on its Hi-Fi streaming plan for a few years but it has never launched the service for its subscribers. That could change very soon if the new leaked survey about the streaming platform holds true.

Spotify has been working on its Hi-Fi streaming plan for a few years but it has never launched the service for its subscribers. If the information about the recently released study regarding the streaming platform are accurate, that may change very soon. Apple Music, which has already been offering subscribers lossless audio quality, will face off against Spotify Hi-Fi.

However, Spotify appears to be planning to charge more for its service than Apple. Three Spotify options, including Spotify Free, Personal, and Platinum, are discussed in the survey that was released this week. The first two are already well-known to the majority of us, whereas Platinum is new to the platform and costs more than what Spotify subscribers have been paying for all these years.

According to the information, the Spotify Hi-Fi or Platinum plan, which costs $19.99 (about Rs 1600) per month, contains a number of additional features that the company believes justifies a higher price tag. Users of this package will additionally have access to features including Studio Sound, Library Pro, Playlist Pro, and Audio Insights.

However, no formal launch of the function has been announced, which may take place in the upcoming months. It is probable that Spotify will add more capabilities in this area.

Meanwhile, both Amazon and Apple provide lossless music to their customers through Prime Music. The planning for Spotify in this market have been ongoing for some time, but the company appears to have postponed the debut for its users.

If Spotify can fulfil the requirements for the premium it will charge, this unannounced idea may be an intriguing addition. The plan would be priced differently in countries like India, maybe closer to Rs 500 based on customary pricing practises.