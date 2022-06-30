Snapchat Plus paid version launched; From price to features, know all details here

Most social media firms have looked at other income streams for their businesses, and subscription is yet another means through which these companies want to determine if a revenue stream is realistic, at least in the long run. Telegram and Twitter are two more social media sites that have recently entered the subscription model area, with more anticipated to follow suit in the near future.

Snapchat is the newest social media platform to join the subscription market with its new Snapchat Plus service. The firm has been promoting this feature for quite some time, and it is now finally accessible for people who wish to enjoy exclusive features as well as new alternatives before anybody else.

What is Snapchat Plus?

Snapchat Plus is a premium version of Snapchat that provides users with additional perks. Snapchat is appealing to so-called power users with its new service, which requires customers to pay a monthly membership fee in order to have access to some unique features that normal Snapchat users do not have. Snap does not see its new premium version as a key source of revenue for the time being, but hopes that this will change in the future.

Cost for Snapchat Plus

Snap has announced that the monthly membership charge for Snapchat Plus will be $3.99 (about Rs 314).

Features of Snapchat Plus

Because Snapchat Plus is a premium service, you will still see advertisements. Yes, Snap will continue to offer adverts to all of its users; after all, that is their primary source of revenue. Now, in terms of what you receive for your money, you get:

You can alter the appearance of the app's icon.

Priority access to pre-released features over other users

You can see who saw your Snapchat Story again.

Assign one buddy as a BFF at the top of the chat history.

Countries in focus

Snap is presently focusing its Snapchat Plus service on its main markets, which include the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, New Zealand, Australia, and Saudi Arabia, among others. For the time being, India is not on the list, although it is likely that the nation may be added to Snapchat's premium tier in the second phase.