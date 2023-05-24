Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sharing your Netflix password with friends? You will have to pay extra

    Netflix revealed the details of how its crackdown on password sharing will affect viewers in the US and how much it will cost to keep extra people on your account. Users will need to pay $7.99 (roughly Rs 661) per month for that. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2023, 1:32 PM IST

    Netflix is now coming after users in the US who share their account (or password) with friends and others outside the primary account holder's household. The streaming service started its campaign against password sharing in a few Latin American nations before extending the trial in February to include Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. Due to the company's intense concentration on growing its user base in India with its ad-supported plans, it is not accessible there.

    Other nations, including Brazil, Bolivia, Belize, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, the Philippines, Malaysia, Israel, Thailand, Taiwan, Switzerland, Sweden, etc., are said to have adopted the company's crackdown methods on password sharing.

    Users in the US, on the other hand, will now have to pay an additional fee if the primary account holder want to share the account with friends and relatives.

    Users may share their Netflix accounts with people who live in the same home, according to Netflix. Users must pay $7.99 (about Rs 661) per month for it. Readers should be aware that this pricing is only applicable to the US market, and that Netflix will use various marketing tactics depending on the market.

    One additional member may be added for $7.99 per month if the user has the Netflix Standard plan ($15.49 or Rs 1,290 per month). For the same $7.99 per month, anyone with Netflix premium subscriptions that promise 4K playback may add two more people.

    Users in the UK will also be able to access Netflix, but they will have to pay GNB 4.99 (about Rs 510). By going to "manage access and devices" in the Settings section, Netflix recommends customers to keep an eye out for freeloaders.

    As it pursues customers who share accounts with others, Netflix hinted in its most recent quarter's results that it expects difficulties. Long-term expansion is anticipated by the corporation, nevertheless.

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 1:32 PM IST
    Motorola Edge 30 available for Rs 899 on Flipkart? Here's how you can grab the deal

    Elon Musk not to give his kids the control of his companies?

    Apple WWDC 2023: When and where to watch event LIVE? Here is what you can expect

    Nothing Phone (2): From design to processor; here's what we know so far

    Major data breach hits Zivame; Personal info of Indian women customers up for sale; Report

    Karan Johar to make comeback in action genre with Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan

    Zimbabwe tops 'World's Most Miserable Countries 2022' list; here's where India and Pakistan stand

    Pep Guardiola opens up on future at Man City, 100 charges, possible treble and next target - WATCH

    Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress goes BOLD by flaunting sexy body in gem-stones-inspired bikini

    Motorola Edge 30 available for Rs 899 on Flipkart? Here's how you can grab the deal

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

