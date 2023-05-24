Sharing your Netflix password with friends? You will have to pay extra

Netflix revealed the details of how its crackdown on password sharing will affect viewers in the US and how much it will cost to keep extra people on your account. Users will need to pay $7.99 (roughly Rs 661) per month for that.

Netflix is now coming after users in the US who share their account (or password) with friends and others outside the primary account holder's household. The streaming service started its campaign against password sharing in a few Latin American nations before extending the trial in February to include Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. Due to the company's intense concentration on growing its user base in India with its ad-supported plans, it is not accessible there.

Other nations, including Brazil, Bolivia, Belize, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, the Philippines, Malaysia, Israel, Thailand, Taiwan, Switzerland, Sweden, etc., are said to have adopted the company's crackdown methods on password sharing.

Users in the US, on the other hand, will now have to pay an additional fee if the primary account holder want to share the account with friends and relatives.

Users may share their Netflix accounts with people who live in the same home, according to Netflix. Users must pay $7.99 (about Rs 661) per month for it. Readers should be aware that this pricing is only applicable to the US market, and that Netflix will use various marketing tactics depending on the market.

One additional member may be added for $7.99 per month if the user has the Netflix Standard plan ($15.49 or Rs 1,290 per month). For the same $7.99 per month, anyone with Netflix premium subscriptions that promise 4K playback may add two more people.

Users in the UK will also be able to access Netflix, but they will have to pay GNB 4.99 (about Rs 510). By going to "manage access and devices" in the Settings section, Netflix recommends customers to keep an eye out for freeloaders.

As it pursues customers who share accounts with others, Netflix hinted in its most recent quarter's results that it expects difficulties. Long-term expansion is anticipated by the corporation, nevertheless.