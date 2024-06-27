Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Reliance Jio unveils unlimited 5G data plans, introduces JioSafe and AI-powered JioTranslate

    Reliance Jio has announced new unlimited 5G data plans that will be applicable from July 3, 2024 onwards in the country. The new unlimited 5G data plans will be available on 2GB/day and above plans from early next month.

    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 6:43 PM IST

    Reliance Jio has announced new unlimited 5G data plans that will be applicable from July 3, 2024 onwards in the country. Jio True 5G leads the 5G penetration in the Indian market and is the fastest-ever large-scale 5G rollout globally.

    Beginning early next month, the new unlimited 5G data plans will be offered on plans with 2GB or more per day. The good news is that JioBharat and JioPhone customers will continue to have access to the same data plans without any modifications or pricing adjustments.

    Jio offers its standalone True 5G network in the country, and claims to have around 85 percent of the total 5G cells operational on its network in India. Jio is also conscious of the 250 million feature phone users who are stuck on 2G networks and wish to utilise the 4G networks, which are faster and for which JioPhone and JioBharat devices are available.

    Along with the new unlimited 5G data rates, Jio has unveiled its initial suite of AI-powered capabilities, all of which are free for Jio customers. The new AI-powered multilingual communication software JioTranslate can assist you with text, image, voice message, call, and message translation.

    The telecom company has also unveiled JioSafe, an app for quantum-secure communication that facilitates file transfers, messaging, and phone calls among other things. For the first year, Jio subscribers may enjoy both of these services (worth Rs 298 per month) for free. After that, JioSafe will cost Rs 199 per month, and JioTranslate will only cost Rs 99 per month for all users.

    “Ubiquitous, high-quality, affordable internet is the backbone of Digital India and Jio takes pride in contributing to this. Jio will always put our country and customer first and will continue to invest for India,” said Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio.

