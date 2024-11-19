Reliance Jio offers unlimited 5G data for Rs 601 with 365 days validity; Here's how to activate

Reliance Jio has introduced a Rs 601 plan offering unlimited 5G data for 365 days, targeting Rs 299 prepaid plan users. The plan is shareable and can be activated via the MyJio app. Other budget-friendly plans are also available, competing with BSNL's upcoming 5G launch.

The Indian telecom sector is witnessing intense competition, with private players frequently revising their plans to retain customers. Following a recent surge in recharge prices by private telecom companies, many customers have opted to port to BSNL, prompting major players to introduce more affordable plans. Among them, Reliance Jio has announced a new bumper offer aimed at providing maximum value for a lower price.

Reliance Jio’s latest plan offers unlimited 5G data for an entire year with a recharge of just Rs 601. This promotional plan specifically targets Rs 299 prepaid plan users who currently enjoy 1.5GB of data per day.



What’s new in the plan?

In July, Reliance Jio introduced the "Jio Welcome Offer," where customers could activate 5G data by recharging Rs 239 or more. The company has now upgraded this plan with a Rs 601 5G data voucher. Customers already using the Jio Welcome Offer can seamlessly activate this voucher to enjoy a year of uninterrupted 5G data.

This plan is not only affordable but also shareable. Users can gift or transfer the Rs 601 recharge voucher to their family or friends. The voucher plan is available in 12 variants, and customers can even get 5G data for a year by recharging as low as Rs 51. However, the Rs 51 recharge provides limited data, not unlimited access.

How to activate it?

Activating the plan is simple and can be done through the MyJio app. Follow these steps:

1. Open the MyJio app on your smartphone.

2. Tap on the My Voucher option.

3. Select the Redeem icon to activate the plan.



Reliance Jio has introduced a variety of other data plans to cater to diverse customer needs. For instance:

- Rs 11: Offers 10GB of data with one-hour validity.

- Other plans include recharge options at Rs 49, Rs 175, Rs 219, Rs 289, and Rs 359.

BSNL, the state-owned telecom provider, is also attracting customers with low-cost recharge plans. To stay competitive, BSNL is gearing up to launch 5G services, which are expected to roll out by 2025.

