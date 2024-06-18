Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Reliance Jio down: Service outage sparks user outcry nationwide; check details

    Several users too to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their grievances. One user expressed frustration and said, "#Jio network is down for Google, Swiggy & major websites. Whereas, WhatsApp, Jio’s own platforms seem to be working okay."

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 3:22 PM IST

    Users across India are currently facing significant disruptions in Jio services, with widespread complaints about the inability to access essential applications such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and Google. According to Downdetector, over 54% of users are reporting issues with mobile internet, while 38% are experiencing problems with Jio Fiber, and 7% are encountering disruptions in mobile networks.

    As of now, Jio has not issued an official statement regarding the outage, leaving users frustrated and seeking answers.

    Another user highlighted the lack of responsiveness from Jio's customer care and said, "Internet speed has gone very down and when I tried to talk to customer support they simply ended the call."

    In response to the outage, some social media users resorted to humor, sharing memes that mocked Reliance Jio. This reaction underscores the level of frustration among consumers experiencing service disruptions. Here are some tweets:

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 3:22 PM IST
