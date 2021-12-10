PUBG: Battegrounds is going free-to-play in January 2022; Details inside

When PUBG: Battlegrounds goes free-to-play, it will launch Battlegrounds Plus, an optional premium account upgrade that grants players access to a slew of new and unique in-game features.

Krafton, a South Korean game developer, revealed on Friday that PUBG: Battlegrounds will switch to a "free-to-play" (F2P) model on PC and consoles beginning January 12, 2022.

When PUBG: Battlegrounds goes free-to-play, it will launch Battlegrounds Plus, an optional premium account upgrade that grants players access to a slew of new and unique in-game features. CH Kim, CEO of Krafton, Inc, stated that because PUBG: Battlegrounds pioneered the battle royale genre and has evolved into a significant worldwide game IP, now is the ideal moment to shift to F2P and welcome new players to the game.

While all players start with a Basic Account that gives them access to the bulk of game features, they may upgrade to BATTLEGROUNDS Plus for a one-time price of $12.99. It will grant access to — Bonus 1,300 G-COIN, Survival Mastery XP + 100% increase, Custom Match capabilities, and In-Game goodies such as the Captain's Camo set, among other things.

Kim stated that the game had expanded significantly since they released it on Early Access over five years ago, and they feel it offers one of the finest bargains in gaming. He also stated that moving to F2P is the next step in broadening the PUBG IP with material that both new and seasoned players will love, whether it's the game's eight diverse maps, or constantly updated features.

Also Read | PUBG New State launched in India; here's everything you need to know about it

Players that purchased and played PUBG: Battlegrounds prior to its free-to-play release will get the PUBG - Special Commemorative Pack, which contains an immediate account upgrade to Battlegrounds Plus, the Battle-Hardened costume skin set, and other skin sets.

In September of last year, the Indian government banned 118 applications due to national security concerns, including the massively popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile. However, the game is playable on both PC and consoles.

