    Meet Param Shakti, India's new Petascale Supercomputer

    The Petascale Supercomputer is expected to provide a major boost to the research and development initiatives in Indian academia.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 1:21 PM IST

    India now has one more Petascale Supercomputer named 'Param Shakti', which will help the country's researchers to solve large-scale problems of different fields of Science and Engineering.

    The new high-performance computational facility was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

    This joint initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Science and Technology is expected to provide a major boost to the research and development initiatives in Indian academia and enable industries to build upon their global image.

    Overall, the state-of-the-art supercomputing facility has 17,680 CPU cores along with 44 GPUs. What sets it apart from other supercomputing facilities is that it uses a rear door heat exchanger-based efficient cooling system to obtain a high power usage effectiveness. 

    This is the 12th such system in operation under the National Supercomputing Mission.The Centre for development of advanced computing under MEITY has deployed 11 such systems at institutes across the country. Overall, the computational power of these systems is over 20 petaflops, said the ministry. Further, according to government data, over 36,00,000 computational jobs have been successfully completed till date.

    Fields that benefit from Petascale Supercomputer 

    Areas where Petascale Supercomputer is of significant value include: 

    * Cryptography and Security

    * Smart infrastructure and urban modelling for sustainable cities, 

    * Computational Fluid Dynamics

    * Seismic imaging for oil and gas exploration

    * Artificial Intelligence

    * Climate mapping and early flood warning

    * Genomics and drug discovery

    * Big Data Analytics

    * Prediction systems for country's river basins

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2022, 1:21 PM IST
