OPPO Reno8: You will fall in love with the flagship camera and superfast charging

OPPO Reno8 Series is the stamp of OPPO’s enduring quality and superior tech. With the introduction of Reno8, the latest in the series, OPPO is sticking to the groovy charms and upbeat outlook. Priced at INR 29999 and available for purchase from July 25th across Flipkart, OPPO Store, and Mainline Retail Outlets, Reno8 is an all-rounder smartphone in the competitive INR 30K price segment. It combines an unparallel camera experience with an unmatched gaming experience and stunning design quotient. But why is the OPPO Reno8 the talk of the town? Let's find out.

'The Portrait Expert'

OPPO calls Reno8 'The Portrait Expert', and it doesn't take a lot to find out why. The most significant upgrade this smartphone received is the stunning flagship camera system. The 50MP main rear camera is powered by a Sony IMX766 Sensor. The front camera complements the power with a 32MP camera with a Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor. The customized sensor built with Sony hardware receives 60% more light while reducing 35% noise than normal RGGB sensors.

The dual Sony sensors allow unlimited imaging power to produce gorgeous portrait photos and videos. Both the flagship sensors get DOL-HDR technology that improves the Video Dynamic Range giving a perfect balance of brightness and shadows. The front camera is particularly striking with its upgraded imaging capabilities at night.

So, what do these technology advancements mean for the Reno8 users? A massive improvement is visible in shooting videos. For example, when we tested the Ultra Night Video feature. It automatically detected the ambient light and churned out better image quality, colors, and sharp facial features in low light situations. The good thing about this feature is that it is enabled by default. The Ultra HDR video is another quick-fix for scenarios where the brightest and darkest elements are too polarising. The feature enables clear portrait videos without compromising the original color and details; in our testing, the camera successfully prevented black silhouettes from videos during the daytime.

There are a lot of other features to help add jazz to users’ camera experience like ultra-clear night portraits and AI Portrait Retouching that makes photos stand out. The AI Portrait Retouching has 193 recognition points that identify facial features for a more custom-made retouching approach. The Portrait mode for example, has 22 levels of adjustment to change the aperture and the size of the bokeh light spots on the background. There is also a Hyperlapse feature that helps you create time-lapse videos while in motion. And the stunning 960fps AI Slow-motion feature for movie-like videos.

What we found interesting about the camera is the depth of innovation OPPO has tried to pack into this phone to give users a broad-spectrum camera experience.

Charge 50% in only 11 minutes!

OPPO has the distinction of making smartphones that deliver on performance while saving battery charge. The tradition continues with the OPPO Reno8. The Reno8 comes with an 80W SUPERVOOC flash charge. It would only take 11 minutes to reach 50% for its 4500 mAh battery. And you can touch the 100% charge in just 28 minutes! OPPO further promises the battery lifespan is as many as 1,600 charges and peak performance even after four years with the Battery Health Engine technology.

What makes OPPO Reno8 a powerful Performer?

Inside, OPPO Reno8 is a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. The processor is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The advanced processor ups the CPU performance by at least 40% and power efficiency by 20%. The upgrades, including the 90HZ refresh rate, help in a seamless gaming experience as you can download game updates in the background. OPPO has also initiated a Super-conductive VC Liquid Cooling system to keep the smartphone cool. The total cooling area is increased by 16.8%, and the phone cools down 1.5 times faster than usual.

A lightweight design is a typical OPPO

A smartphone with an impeccable camera requires a sturdy shell, and OPPO has ensured the same with a magnificent Streamlined Unibody Design. The design aesthetic directly reflects the brand's flagship series. The design is smooth and lightweight, measuring 7.67mm in thickness and just 179g in weight.

Since the camera experience is great on the OPPO Reno8, the company has chosen to house the rear cameras in a Binocular Camera module which inspired the style sense of vintage cameras. The camera, paired with the Ring flash, neatly arranged in circles, prevents dust accumulation as well

The smartphone is available in two colors: Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black. Shimmer Gold is a signature color of OPPO, while the latter reflects a standard scheme. The colors show off a gradient visual effect on the back cover, and the panel is fingerprint-resistant.

Reno8 comes in a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The intelligent design has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%.

The Intelligent OS

ColorOS 12.1 is an inclusive and optimized OS for delivering a personalized experience. Some notable features include Air Gestures for YouTube video control, scrolling, answering, or muting calls with hand gestures. Another striking feature is Multi-screen Connect, which enables connecting the phone to multiple devices. You can also enjoy top-of-the-league safety features such as Recent Task Protection for preventing sensitive information from being exposed, the mandatory password for tuning the device off, and anti-peeping notifications for privacy. Don’t forget to try the Omoji feature that lets you create personalized avatars to make a digital identity. Already loaded with over 200 decorative elements, Omoji in Reno8 gets 20 new collars, hats, and basic facial elements.

The Verdict

OPPO Reno8 shows the power of a real flagship with its all-around abilities; it follows the stunning design heritage of OPPO while exclusively focusing on ground breaking camera technology. The battery charging – 50% in 11 minutes – is inimitable and delivers ultra fast tech in the hands of users. Loading a 5G smartphone with a superfast processer optimized for gaming, battery, and best in the segment camera, with Reno8, OPPO has just delivered the impossible, and that too under INR 30K, which is nothing short of magic. Check out the offers listed at the end of the article.

Other Innovative Products from OPPO

The Reno8 launch has seen the launch of two other products from OPPO; The OPPO Pad Air priced at INR 16999 (4 GB +64GB variant)/INR 19999 (4GB +128GB variant) and the OPPO Enco X2 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds priced at INR 10999.

The OPPO PAD Air is an all-in-one tablet powered by a ‘6nm' octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor that makes handling advanced tasks such as hi-res video streaming and seamlessly switching between apps super easy. The OPPO PAD Air has an ultra-thin body and proprietary OPPO Glow that makes the device scratch and fingerprint-proof. Designed for unlimited entertainment and education the device carries the category-first TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light eye comfort certification. The device goes on sale from July 25th across Flipkart, OPPO Store, and Mainline Retail Outlets.

The OPPO Enco X2 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds offers industry-leading ANC for an immersive music experience in any scenario. With segment-first Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording and Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (Super DBEE) you get the best acoustic experience. The device goes on sale from July 23rd across Flipkart, OPPO Store, and Mainline Retail Outlets.

Offers for Reno8

10% cashback (up to INR 3000) on ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda credit cards and debit cards, etc.

Cashback of INR 1200 is also available for non-EMI transactions through ICICI Bank, SBI cards, Kotak Bank, etc.

No cost EMI up to 6 months on leading bank cards.

EMI starting from INR 2500 approximately on 12-month EMI schemes from leading financiers.

Low down payment starting from INR 4285 is also available from select financiers.

OPPO upgrade offer INR 2000 is applicable on Reno8 for loyal users from 25 July 2022 to 31 July 2022.

OPPO Premium Service – exclusive for oppo Reno users offer Easy EMI option during repair of the phones. Along with this, Reno users can avail of free pick up & drop service, 24/7 hotline support, and free screen guard & back cover

Customers can avail of the OPPOverse Bundle Offer: Buy OPPO Reno8 Series and IoT devices before 31st Aug, register My OPPO App and get an exclusive OPPOverse offer. Chance to get OPPO Watch Free worth 5,999 at just 1

