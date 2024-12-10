OpenAI rolls out Sora: What is it? Who can you use it? How much it costs? | EXPLAINED

OpenAI has released Sora, its AI video generation model, capable of producing 20-second 1080p videos. Currently available to paid ChatGPT subscribers, Sora offers various features like extending existing content and creating new videos from text prompts, but it does have limitations with physics and complex movements.

OpenAI rolls out Sora: What is it? Who can you use it? How much it costs? explained gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 3:48 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

Sora, OpenAI's artificial intelligence (AI) video generating model, was officially released on Monday. The business gave a few people a peek of the Sora in February, and it has now unveiled a new model called the Sora Turbo. Videos of a 1080p resolution and a maximum duration of 20 seconds may be produced using Sora. The independent platform on which the AI model has been implemented is presently accessible as a website. Notably, Sora is presently restricted to ChatGPT paying customers with predetermined rate constraints.

What is Sora and how is it useful?

Among its many functions, Sora is a potent artificial intelligence tool that can identify and expand the greatest frames in films as well as replace, eliminate, or reinvent aspects. It can also apply custom styles, combine several films, make smooth loops, and arrange and adjust sequences. Users may create videos in widescreen, vertical, or square aspect ratios with a maximum quality of 1080p and a maximum duration of 20 seconds. "You can create completely new content from text, or you can bring your own assets to extend, remix, and blend," OpenAI stated.

Additionally, OpenAI stated that the Sora version it is using has several drawbacks. It frequently produces physics that is unrealistic and has trouble with intricate movements over extended periods of time. The business stated, "We're still working to make the technology affordable for everyone, even though Sora Turbo is much faster than the February preview."

Who can access Sora?

Sora is currently only available to subscribers who have paid. Users of ChatGPT Plus may create up to 50 priority films, each lasting five seconds and with a maximum resolution of 720p. More liberal limitations are available to ChatGPT Pro users, such as up to 500 priority movies, 1080p resolution, 20-second length, and the capacity to run many generations at once.

How much does it cost?

The monthly cost of a ChatGPT Plus membership is $20, while a ChatGPT Pro subscription costs $200.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

google new willow quantum chip solves problem in 5 mins surpassing supercomputers by 10 septillion years anr

Google’s new Willow Quantum Chip solves problem in 5 mins, surpassing supercomputers by 10 septillion years

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 what can you expect (WATCH) gcw

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 (WATCH)

Government blocked over 28,000 URLs in 2024; Facebook, X faced highest content takedowns shk

Indian Govt blocked over 28,000 URLs in 2024 to tackle pro-Khalistan propaganda, hate speech & fraud

SHOCKING India tops global list for mobile malware attacks with 28% share, surpasses US and Canada snt

SHOCKING! India tops global list for mobile malware attacks with 28% share, surpasses US and Canada

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot? gcw

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot?

Recent Stories

Have you ever wondered why train tracks have stones here is the answer gcw

Have you ever wondered why train tracks have stones? Here’s the answer

Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries reportedly seeks Rs 25,000 loan for debt refinancing dmn

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries reportedly seeks Rs 25,000 loan for debt refinancing

RG Kar hospital case update: Supreme Court advises doctors to contact Task Force AJR

RG Kar hospital case update: Supreme Court advises doctors to contact Task Force

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks clarity from Kerala on promise to build 100 homes for Wayanad landslide victims anr

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks clarity from Kerala on promise to build 100 homes for Wayanad disaster victims

6 Benefits of eating neem leaves: Boost immunity and health naturally NTI

6 Benefits of eating neem leaves: Boost immunity and health naturally

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon