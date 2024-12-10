OpenAI rolls out Sora: What is it? Who can you use it? How much it costs? | EXPLAINED

OpenAI has released Sora, its AI video generation model, capable of producing 20-second 1080p videos. Currently available to paid ChatGPT subscribers, Sora offers various features like extending existing content and creating new videos from text prompts, but it does have limitations with physics and complex movements.

Sora, OpenAI's artificial intelligence (AI) video generating model, was officially released on Monday. The business gave a few people a peek of the Sora in February, and it has now unveiled a new model called the Sora Turbo. Videos of a 1080p resolution and a maximum duration of 20 seconds may be produced using Sora. The independent platform on which the AI model has been implemented is presently accessible as a website. Notably, Sora is presently restricted to ChatGPT paying customers with predetermined rate constraints.

What is Sora and how is it useful?

Among its many functions, Sora is a potent artificial intelligence tool that can identify and expand the greatest frames in films as well as replace, eliminate, or reinvent aspects. It can also apply custom styles, combine several films, make smooth loops, and arrange and adjust sequences. Users may create videos in widescreen, vertical, or square aspect ratios with a maximum quality of 1080p and a maximum duration of 20 seconds. "You can create completely new content from text, or you can bring your own assets to extend, remix, and blend," OpenAI stated.

Additionally, OpenAI stated that the Sora version it is using has several drawbacks. It frequently produces physics that is unrealistic and has trouble with intricate movements over extended periods of time. The business stated, "We're still working to make the technology affordable for everyone, even though Sora Turbo is much faster than the February preview."

Who can access Sora?

Sora is currently only available to subscribers who have paid. Users of ChatGPT Plus may create up to 50 priority films, each lasting five seconds and with a maximum resolution of 720p. More liberal limitations are available to ChatGPT Pro users, such as up to 500 priority movies, 1080p resolution, 20-second length, and the capacity to run many generations at once.

How much does it cost?

The monthly cost of a ChatGPT Plus membership is $20, while a ChatGPT Pro subscription costs $200.

