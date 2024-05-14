Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    OpenAI’s GPT-4o-powered ChatGPT can now sing, crack jokes, teach languages, solve math problems & more (WATCH)

    OpenAI’s GPT-4o-powered ChatGPT is what Apple’s Siri, Samsung’s Bixby, Microsoft’s Cortana, and Google Assistant should have been right from the beginning. The abilities it has gained from GPT-4o make it as human as an AI can be.

    OpenAI GPT 4o powered ChatGPT can now sing crack jokes teach languages solve mathematics problems and more watch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 14, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    The new ChatGPT upgrade, known as GPT-4o, is causing a stir in the artificial intelligence community. It's not just a little improvement; it's one of the most significant improvements we've seen in an AI model thus far, and it's not even a full generational update.

    Finally, GPT-4o-powered ChatGPT is what Apple's Siri, Samsung's Bixby, Microsoft's Cortana, and Google Assistant should have been since the beginning. This latest version of ChatGPT is extremely adaptable; it can crack jokes, perform songs, sense and interpret human emotions, and even add sarcasm to the mix.

    OpenAI introduced GPT-4o on Monday, describing it as a significant step towards making human-computer interaction seem more natural. The interesting thing about this model is that it can accept text, audio, or photos as input and reply in any of these media. It is also intelligent enough to recognise emotions and keep up with a conversation nearly as rapidly as a person.

    Mira Murati, CTO of OpenAI, highlighted during a live-streamed presentation that GPT-4o provides the intelligence level of GPT-4 to everyone, including those who utilise the free version. This makes utilising AI much more convenient for everyone.

    During the lecture, OpenAI demonstrated some remarkable GPT-4o skills. It translated live between English and Italian, assisted a researcher in solving a maths issue on paper in real time, and even provided advice on deep breathing simply by listening to someone's breath.

    Unlike its predecessors, which required users to voice questions and then transcribe the answers into text, GPT-4o handles all inputs and outputs using the same neural network. This implies that interactions are more smooth and retain tone and emotion, resulting in faster and more natural responses.

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 4:26 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OpenAI Spring Update event: Take a look at BIG announcements that took the spotlight gcw

    OpenAI's Spring Update event: Take a look at BIG announcements that took the spotlight

    Apple Vision Pro to launch outside Unites States for first time; Is India on the list? gcw

    Apple Vision Pro to launch outside Unites States for first time; Is India on the list?

    Google I/O 2024 on May 14 tonight: How to watch event LIVE in India? What to expect? gcw

    Google I/O 2024 tonight: How to watch event LIVE in India? What to expect?

    Google I/O 2024: Is Pixel Fold 2 launching on May 14? Here's what we know gcw

    Google I/O 2024: Is Pixel Fold 2 launching on May 14? Here's what we know

    Will India's ambitious Chandrayaan-4 land near Shiv Shakti point on moon's surface? vkp

    Will India's ambitious Chandrayaan-4 land near Shiv Shakti point on moon's surface?

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai hoarding collapse: Wind speed was 96kmph at crash site in Ghatkopar, says IMD anr

    Mumbai hoarding collapse: Wind speed was 96kmph at crash site in Ghatkopar, says IMD

    7 easy steps to make soft and round roti RBA

    7 easy steps to make soft and round roti

    Ananya Panday in HOT BIKINI: Actress shares SEXY throwback vacation pictures RKK

    Ananya Panday in HOT BIKINI: Actress shares SEXY throwback vacation pictures

    Happy Birthday Mark Zuckerberg: 7 unknown facts about Facebook founder ATG EAI

    Happy Birthday Mark Zuckerberg: 7 unknown facts about Facebook founder

    Balasaheb Thackeray legacy dishonoured Outrage after Islamic flag raised at Shiv Sena (UBT) rally in Mumbai (WATCH) snt

    'Balasaheb's legacy dishonoured': Outrage after Islamic flag raised at Shiv Sena (UBT) rally in Mumbai (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon