OnePlus co-founder prefers iMessage over WhatsApp, Google Messages; here’s why

Apple iMessage may not be the most evident means of communication in India, but it is still a popular messaging programme in other foreign countries, such as the United States. Google Messages, which is the default software on most Android phones, competes with Apple's basic messaging programme for iPhones and Macs. Aside than that, it's a rival to Meta's WhatsApp, which is available for free on Google Play and the App Store. Although individual users may have different opinions on their favourite messaging programme, it looks that OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei likes iMessage above other messaging apps.

In response to a tweet from Android Police, the creator of the UK-based Nothing, which will ship its first Android phone next month, confirmed this.

In the initial tweet, fans were invited to pick between popular messaging applications such as Telegram, WhatsApp, WeChat, Viber, and others. Interestingly, iMessage is not included in the picture with the messaging application logos connected to the tweet. In any event, Pei responded to the tweet, noting that he favours iMessage over the majority of other texting apps. In answer to follow-up queries from fans, he even clarified his choice.

"You're launching an Android phone [Noothing Phone 1] next month, Carl," said one user (Aleeexfu). "Doesn't stop you from admiring incredible goods," Pei said. He also added that iMessage is his favourite texting software since it has a "wonderful UX [user experience]" and is "a pleasure to use."

iMessage is the primary messaging app on iPhones, and users may access texts and video files from their MacBooks. iMessage users, like WhatsApp users, may quickly exchange data, establish groups, respond to individual messages, and so on. The latter has user-friendly animations that brighten up the software. However, the majority of its features are only compatible with the Apple ecosystem, thus if an Android user sends a text to an iMessage user, the latter would receive it in a green box rather than a blue box, and the animations will not function.

In contrast, Pei's Nothing will launch its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), in July. The phone is expected to compete with iPhones while charging a lower price.