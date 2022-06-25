Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus co-founder prefers iMessage over WhatsApp, Google Messages; here’s why

    Google Messages, which is the default software on most Android phones, competes with Apple's basic messaging programme for iPhones and Macs. Aside than that, it's a rival to Meta's WhatsApp, which is available for free on Google Play and the App Store.

    OnePlus co founder prefers iMessage over WhatsApp Google Messages why gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 25, 2022, 5:10 PM IST

    Apple iMessage may not be the most evident means of communication in India, but it is still a popular messaging programme in other foreign countries, such as the United States. Google Messages, which is the default software on most Android phones, competes with Apple's basic messaging programme for iPhones and Macs. Aside than that, it's a rival to Meta's WhatsApp, which is available for free on Google Play and the App Store. Although individual users may have different opinions on their favourite messaging programme, it looks that OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei likes iMessage above other messaging apps.

    In response to a tweet from Android Police, the creator of the UK-based Nothing, which will ship its first Android phone next month, confirmed this.

    In the initial tweet, fans were invited to pick between popular messaging applications such as Telegram, WhatsApp, WeChat, Viber, and others. Interestingly, iMessage is not included in the picture with the messaging application logos connected to the tweet. In any event, Pei responded to the tweet, noting that he favours iMessage over the majority of other texting apps. In answer to follow-up queries from fans, he even clarified his choice.

    "You're launching an Android phone [Noothing Phone 1] next month, Carl," said one user (Aleeexfu). "Doesn't stop you from admiring incredible goods," Pei said. He also added that iMessage is his favourite texting software since it has a "wonderful UX [user experience]" and is "a pleasure to use."

    iMessage is the primary messaging app on iPhones, and users may access texts and video files from their MacBooks. iMessage users, like WhatsApp users, may quickly exchange data, establish groups, respond to individual messages, and so on. The latter has user-friendly animations that brighten up the software. However, the majority of its features are only compatible with the Apple ecosystem, thus if an Android user sends a text to an iMessage user, the latter would receive it in a green box rather than a blue box, and the animations will not function.

    In contrast, Pei's Nothing will launch its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), in July. The phone is expected to compete with iPhones while charging a lower price.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2022, 5:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple returns with Back to school offer huge discounts on MacBook iPads with Airpods gcw

    Apple returns with ‘Back to School' offer; huge discounts on MacBook, iPads with free Airpods

    AirPods Pro 2 to feature heart rate monitoring hearing aid function and more Report gcw

    AirPods Pro 2 to feature heart rate monitoring, hearing aid function and more: Report

    Nothing 1 Want to buy smartphone You need special invite for it Details here gcw

    Nothing (1): Want to buy smartphone? You need special invite for it; Details here

    Instagram tests disappearing content feature with selected followers all you need to know gcw

    Instagram tests disappearing content feature with selected followers

    Want to watch YouTube videos on your Apple Watch Here s how you can do it gcw

    Want to watch YouTube videos on your Apple Watch? Here's how you can do it

    Recent Stories

    Indonesia offering special visa to remote workers will let you live in Bali tax free for 5 years gcw

    Indonesia offering special visa to remote workers, will let you live in Bali tax-free for 5 years

    Modi G7 Summit visit Germany watch Dancers gears up to welcome the Indian prime minister snt

    Modi's Germany visit: Watch dancers gears up to welcome the Indian prime minister

    football After Sadio Mane, now PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool snt

    After Sadio Mane, now PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool?

    1983 world cup india Sachin Tendulkar reveals moment he dreamt about winning World Cup snt

    'Knew right then...': Tendulkar reveals 1983 moment made him dream of World Cup win

    Watch Doggo couple gets married; netizens are left delighted-tgy

    Watch: Doggo couple gets married; netizens are left delighted

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon