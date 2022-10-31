Netflix's ’Profile Transfer’ feature launched in India; Here's how to enable it

Netflix users can easily migrate their Netflix data with the aid of the profile transfer tool when using or creating a new Netflix account. The firm has also been vocal about password sharing on the platform lately, but starting in 2023, the company is going to take a few measures to prevent it.

The "Profile Transfer" function of Netflix became live in several locations earlier this month, and many customers found it to be quite useful. Users may effortlessly move their Netflix data while using or establishing a new Netflix account thanks to the profile transfer tool. Now, that the functionality has been available in India.

Netflix has been testing the function for a while in a select locations, and it is now being made accessible in India and other countries across the world. Netflix has been concerned about the millions of customers who share their passwords in order to retain its prospects of making money from these individuals.

Also Read | Netflix users will have to pay for sharing password with friends soon: Report

Netflix has recently raised concerns over password sharing on the network, although the firm plans to take some steps to stop it beginning in 2023.

According to Netflix, "We will never share your financial information, and Children profiles cannot be transferred," in response to privacy concerns raised by the feature's implementation. It further said, "There will be a transfer of all saved games and game progress to the new account."

How to enable the Netflix profile transfer feature?

To establish a new Netflix account, launch the Netflix website in a web browser and sign in using the account that has the desired profile.

Go to the Accounts page now by selecting it from the Profile menu.

You must go to the Profiles and Parental Control menu from here.

Also Read | Will Twitter expand or reduce 280 character limit? Here's what Elon Musk said

Simply select the profile you wish to use to create a new account here.

In the Transfer Profile tab, click the Transfer Link button.

You can now set the password for your new account and enter your email address.

You will now receive assistance from Netflix for the process's completion and next actions.

Meanwhile, Netflix users will have to pay even when they share passwords very soon. The new function, "add a house," allows you to grant access to your Netflix account to a second person for a small extra price. According to the report, customers may be asked to pay around $3 (about Rs. 240) so that others may access their Netflix accounts.

Also Read | Twitter users may soon have to pay a monthly fee to keep verified badges: Report

(Photo: Pixabay)