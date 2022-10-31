Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix's ’Profile Transfer’ feature launched in India; Here's how to enable it

    Netflix users can easily migrate their Netflix data with the aid of the profile transfer tool when using or creating a new Netflix account. The firm has also been vocal about password sharing on the platform lately, but starting in 2023, the company is going to take a few measures to prevent it.
     

    Netflix profile transfer feature launched in india here is how to enable it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    The "Profile Transfer" function of Netflix became live in several locations earlier this month, and many customers found it to be quite useful. Users may effortlessly move their Netflix data while using or establishing a new Netflix account thanks to the profile transfer tool. Now, that the functionality has been available in India.

    Netflix has been testing the function for a while in a select locations, and it is now being made accessible in India and other countries across the world. Netflix has been concerned about the millions of customers who share their passwords in order to retain its prospects of making money from these individuals.

    Also Read | Netflix users will have to pay for sharing password with friends soon: Report

    Netflix has recently raised concerns over password sharing on the network, although the firm plans to take some steps to stop it beginning in 2023.

    According to Netflix, "We will never share your financial information, and Children profiles cannot be transferred," in response to privacy concerns raised by the feature's implementation. It further said, "There will be a transfer of all saved games and game progress to the new account."

    How to enable the Netflix profile transfer feature?

    • To establish a new Netflix account, launch the Netflix website in a web browser and sign in using the account that has the desired profile.
    • Go to the Accounts page now by selecting it from the Profile menu.
    • You must go to the Profiles and Parental Control menu from here.

    Also Read | Will Twitter expand or reduce 280 character limit? Here's what Elon Musk said

    • Simply select the profile you wish to use to create a new account here.
    • In the Transfer Profile tab, click the Transfer Link button.
    • You can now set the password for your new account and enter your email address.
    • You will now receive assistance from Netflix for the process's completion and next actions.

    Meanwhile, Netflix users will have to pay even when they share passwords very soon. The new function, "add a house," allows you to grant access to your Netflix account to a second person for a small extra price. According to the report, customers may be asked to pay around $3 (about Rs. 240) so that others may access their Netflix accounts.

    Also Read | Twitter users may soon have to pay a monthly fee to keep verified badges: Report

    (Photo: Pixabay)

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 2:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elon Musk denies reports about laying off Twitter employees to avoid stock grants gcw

    Elon Musk denies reports about laying off Twitter employees to avoid stock grants

    Sriram Krishnan temporarily assisting Elon Musk with Twitter; know all about him - adt

    Sriram Krishnan temporarily assisting Elon Musk with Twitter; know all about him

    WhatsApp introduces Call Link know what it is how to use this feature more gcw

    WhatsApp introduces 'Call Link'; know what it is, how to use this feature & more

    Apple iOS 162 to bring new features likely to be roll out in December Report gcw

    Apple iOS 16.2 to bring new features, likely to be roll out in December: Report

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro models might have this feature from iPhone 8 iphone SE 3 gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro models might have THIS feature from iPhone 8, SE 3

    Recent Stories

    football ligue1 despite impressive show PSG lionel Messi Neymar and Kylian Mbappe fail to impress 'God' Zlatan Ibrahimovic snt

    Despite impressive show, PSG's Messi, Neymar and Mbappe fail to impress 'God' Zlatan Ibrahimovic

    Hansika Motwani wedding update: Who is Sohael Kathuriya? Actress to marry her beau on December 4 RBA

    Hansika Motwani wedding update: Who is Sohael Kathuriya? Actress to marry her beau on December 4

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Supreme Court to hear case seeking further protection for Shivling before November 12 AJR

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Supreme Court to hear case seeking further protection for Shivling before November 12

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: What makes Suryakumar Yadav gameplay special? Stephen Fleming, Faf du Plessis explain-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: What makes Suryakumar's gameplay special? Fleming, du Plessis explain

    Gujarat Election 2022 Asianet News Pre-Poll Survey result AAP ahead on Vijay Rupani Rajkot West assembly seat

    Asianet News Pre-Poll Survey: AAP ahead on Vijay Rupani's Rajkot West seat

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon