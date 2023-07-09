Meta's Threads becomes fastest growing app; Here's how much time Facebook, Twitter & others took

Threads, dubbed as Twitter's most formidable competitor, reached 10 million users in the first few hours after its launch on July 6. Here's how much time Facebook, Twitter and others apps took.

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, two of the richest individuals in the world, have been engaged in a public spat for years. This conflict has now spread to social media, where Meta's Threads has been introduced. Threads, dubbed as Twitter's most formidable competitor, reached 10 million users in the first few hours after its launch on July 6. Users will need an Instagram account to utilise Threads. The app will provide the opportunity to import bio data and followers from an existing Instagram profile when creating a profile. Due to access to Instagram's substantial current user base, this will benefit Threads.

Twitter took 2 years

When compared to the majority of other platforms, Threads' growth is amazing, but particularly so when compared to Twitter, which is a direct competitor. Statista data show that after the service's inception in July 2006, it took Twitter over two years to achieve a million members in 2008.

Facebook took 10 months

Facebook, which is essentially the originator of threads, claims of having one of the fastest growing social media platforms. Just 10 months after Zuckerberg launched it in his Harvard University bedroom, his first brainchild, which debuted in 2004, hit the million user mark.

Instagram took 2.5 months

It only took Instagram, which debuted in October 2010, two and a half months to reach its millionth download.Instagram is currently a part of Mark Zuckerberg's Meta empire. The photo-sharing app was still an autonomous company when it attracted a million users.For $1 billion, Facebook acquired the platform in 2012.

ChatGPT took 5 days

When it comes to quickly achieving a million subscribers, ChatGPT is Threads' main competitor. Five days after introduction, the AI chatbot hit the benchmark of one million downloads.

Netflix took 3.5 years

It took the industry titan 3.5 years to reach the historic amount. According to many experts, Netflix was an idea ahead of its time. It was launched in 1999, seven years before Twitter.

