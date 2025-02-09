Meta's Monday mayhem: Laid-off employees to lose access within an hour, personal emails included

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will start notifying employees affected by performance-based layoffs on Monday. The job cuts will reportedly span over a dozen countries.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will start notifying employees affected by performance-based layoffs on Monday, according to a report in Times of India (TOI), which quoted an internal memo obtained by Business Insider.

The job cuts will span over a dozen countries, with impacted staff receiving notifications via both their work and personal email addresses. Access to Meta’s internal systems will be revoked within an hour of the notification, as per Janelle Gale, Meta’s Vice President of Human Resources.

Meta layoffs follow Zuckerberg's push to cut 3,600 jobs after previous 21,000 employee cuts

Meta layoffs are expected to cause short-term disruptions to the company's operations, acknowledged Meta's Vice President of Human Resources. "For teams losing a teammate or manager on Monday, I understand this might be a challenging day, and there could be some short-term disruptions to your daily work," Gale wrote in a message on Meta's internal Workplace forum - TOI quoted the Business Insider report.

These layoffs follow CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s January announcement to tighten performance management and swiftly remove low-performing employees. In that announcement, Meta revealed plans to cut about 3,600 jobs—approximately 5% of its global workforce. This comes on the heels of previous layoffs that saw 21,000 employees let go between 2022 and 2023.

Also Read: From Babu to Rehan: How an Indian man reached Pak, changed name, landed in jail after online crush rejects him

Meta layoff details

Meta layoffs will be staggered across time zones, starting with the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and concluding with North and Latin America. Some international employees will receive their notifications between February 11 and 18.

Employees in several European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, will be exempt from the February 10 layoffs due to local labor regulations. Instead, these employees will undergo country-specific performance management processes.

Terminated employees will receive severance details in their notification emails and will retain eligibility for February 15 stock vesting and bonuses, if applicable. While affected staff cannot apply for other internal positions during their notice period, they may reapply to Meta after their official employment end date. “Past performance will be considered in future hiring decisions,” Gale added.

Meta does not plan to send a company-wide announcement once the notifications are complete. Instead, managers will coordinate with leadership to communicate any organizational changes. Gale acknowledged that managers "might not yet have all the answers to your questions" as the restructuring unfolds.

Also Read: OnePlus 13 Mini in the works? Here's what we know so far

Latest Videos