Meta rolls out new paid verification subscription for Instagram, Facebook users; Know how much will it cost

Meta announced a new paid verification subscription service called Meta Verified, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Sunday. For $11.99 a month on the web and $14.99 a month on iOS, users on Instagram and Facebook will be able to submit their government ID and get a blue verification badge. “This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” Zuckerberg wrote in the post.

Meta has confirmed the launch of "Meta Verified" -- its own subscription model similar to Twitter Blue. Users can become verified on Facebook and Instagram thanks to the Meta Verified membership, which is one of its greatest benefits. Users will receive a blue tick next to their names if the page is verified, which over time has come to be seen as a prestige sign.

A further security feature will be included in the subscription to support genuine producers in their battle against bogus identities. In Australia and New Zealand, the Meta Verified is currently being tried for $11.99 (roughly Rs 990) per month on the web or $14.99 (roughly Rs 1,240) per month on iPhones.

Meta Verified's price in India will likely be adjusted to appeal to a wider group of audience. If the company retains the Rs 1,200, the subscription will be more expensive than Twitter Blue (Rs 900) and even Netflix's premium plan (Rs 649).

Users would have to present an official ID to be confirmed on Facebook and Instagram, according to a blog article by Meta. The benefits of Meta Verified include a validated emblem, improved customer support, greater exposure and reach, and exclusive features (stickers on stories). With its Meta Certified membership, Meta will not, however, restrict advertisements.

According to Meta, it wants to create a worthwhile subscription for everyone, including its community, companies, and artists. Users who were confirmed using the previous way will still have their verified symbol, according to Meta.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also shared the announcement on his Facebook. His message reads: "This week, we're launching Meta Verified, a paid membership service that gives you direct access to customer support, the ability to get a blue badge, additional identity protection against accounts posing as you, and additional doppelganger protection. Increasing authenticity and protection across all of our services is the goal of this new tool."

