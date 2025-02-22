Meta planning to expand Engineering Hub in Bengaluru amid recent layoffs: Report

Meta is opening a new engineering hub in Bengaluru, India, and is actively hiring for various roles. This expansion focuses on chip design and software/machine learning engineering within Meta's Enterprise Engineering team, marking a shift in Meta's utilization of India for engineering talent.

Meta planning to expand Engineering Hub in Bengaluru amid recent layoffs: Report gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 12:40 PM IST

Meta made headlines last month for announcing plans to cut 5% of its employees, controversially deeming them “low performers.” However, Meta is still growing in some regions despite the employment losses. Several Meta workers announced on LinkedIn this month that the company is opening a new location in Bengaluru, formerly known as Bangalore, the nation's innovation powerhouse.

According to its employment homepage, Meta is presently looking for 41 roles, the majority of which were posted within the previous month. The opportunities are divided between posts concentrating on chip design for Meta's data centers and those for software or machine learning engineers. Three weeks ago, Meta Bengaluru put a job posting on LinkedIn stating that they are seeking a "experienced Engineering Director to build and lead our engineering team in India."

According to the job advertisement, the engineering director in Bengaluru would be in charge of coming up with a plan for recruiting and developing founding engineering teams as well as contributing to the development of "a vision for engineer teams in India."

The new center is part of Meta’s Enterprise Engineering team, according to a Meta employee’s LinkedIn post. That team focuses on custom internal Meta tools, rather than on Meta’s best-known products like Facebook and Instagram. 

Although Meta already has a number of offices in India, including those in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, New Delhi, and Mumbai, the most of them only offer a small number of job opportunities and are primarily for non-engineering positions. According to Meta's careers page, just one of the twelve open opportunities at the other sites is linked to engineering.

The 41 jobs in Bangalore make up a very small percentage of Meta's 1,700+ employment openings worldwide. It is a change for Meta, though, as the company has not previously used India as a hub for engineering; instead, such roles have generally been located in North America and Europe. According to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, the company plans to rehire the employees it laid off in its most recent round of layoffs.

