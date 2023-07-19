Meta's Llama 2: What is ChatGPT and Bard's rival? How does it work? Where is it available?

Meta has announced the availability of Llama 2, the next generation of our open-source large language model, that rivals the likes of ChatGPT and Google’s Bard with a different approach. Know all about it.

Llama 2, the newest AI language model from Facebook's parent firm Meta, will compete with Google's Bard and OpenAI's ChatGPT. Llama 2, a replacement for Llama, was able to produce text and code much like previous chatbot systems. It may be used for both commercial and academic research at no cost.

The first iteration of Meta's model, unveiled in February, was referred to as LLaMA, or Large Language Model Meta AI. For its second iteration, Llama 2, it has now dispensed with the capital letters.

Similar to previous chatbot-like systems, Llama 2 is a set of models that may produce text and code in response to inputs. It is a large language model (LLM) that surpasses earlier models in terms of strength and effectiveness. It can produce more imaginative and educational writing than Google'sBard or ChatGPT since it was trained on a huge collection of text and code.

Llama 2 is accessible for free for both commercial and academic purposes. Using a mix of publicly available data, Meta trained Llama 2. In comparison to the previous generation of Llama models, it performs far better, claims Meta.

Llama 2 is a commercial version of its open-source artificial intelligence model Llama. It offers startups and other companies a cost-effective substitute to the pricey proprietary models provided by OpenAI and Google.

While the new Llama has been pre-trained on 40% more data than its predecessor and more than 1 million human annotations to fine-tune the quality of its outputs, the previous Llama was already competitive with models that power OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard chatbot.

Llama 2 will operate on the Windows operating system and is now included in the Azure AI model catalogue, according to the business. Hugging Face, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and other service providers also provide it.