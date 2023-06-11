Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meta's internal survey reveals only 26% employees confident about Mark Zuckerberg's leadership: Report

    The employee survey conducted by the company found that just 26 per cent of employee respondents expressed confidence in the leadership — which is a five percentage point drop from October 2022, according to the report.
     

    Meta internal survey reveals only 26 pc employees confident about Mark Zuckerberg leadership Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

    Two months after Meta laid off thousand of employees from its technical teams, Facebook and Instagram's parent firm Meta conducted an internal poll that found boss Mark Zuckerberg's leadership did not have widespread acceptance in the company. Startling conclusions from the study show that almost 75% of Meta employees lack faith in Zuckerberg's ability to lead. Only 26% of workers reported feeling confident. This number reflects a decline in trust in the social media company's top executives.

    According to reports, staff's trust in the multi-billion dollar tech conglomerate's leadership has decreased by 5 percentage points from the previous poll in October 2022.  According to the internal study, less than 50% of Meta employees feel appreciated, a 13% decline from the previous finding.

    Reports indicate the internal poll was carried out between April 26 and May 10. This was before to Meta's most recent round of layoffs. Nearly 21,000 people have left the organisation in the past 7 months as a result of restructuring efforts. 

    Also Read | Indian space startup Azista BST is sending its first satellite onboard Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 on June 13

    In November 2022, Meta began the first round of layoffs, which resulted in the termination of 11,000 workers, or nearly 13% of the overall workforce. The social media juggernaut then said that it will be letting go of some 10,000 employees over the next two months in a second round of layoffs.

    Meanwhile, Zuckerberg explained to Meta staff how he intends to turn the business around. According to a New York Times story, he provided an explanation for recent layoffs in an all-hands meeting and for the first time outlined a vision for how Meta's work in artificial intelligence (AI) will mesh with its goals for the virtual world it calls the metaverse.

    The CEO said that in order to "build a better technology company" that supplied better products, quicker, he had to make "tough decisions" about layoffs. He feared that Meta was failing to achieve this as it grew to almost 80,000 people during the height of the epidemic.

    Also Read | Will AI replace jobs in India? WATCH MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar's reply

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian space startup Azista BST is sending its first satellite onboard Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 on June 13

    Indian space startup Azista BST is sending its first satellite onboard Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 on June 13

    Will Artificial Intelligence replace jobs in India? WATCH MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar's reply

    Will AI replace jobs in India? WATCH MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar's reply

    Samsung Galaxy F54 5G vs Motorola Edge 40 Comparing camera battery design processor price more gcw

    Samsung Galaxy F54 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Comparing camera, battery, design & more

    iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus Know which Apple smartphone you should prefer ahead of iPhone 15 launch gcw

    iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Know which Apple smartphone you should prefer

    Apple AirTag vs Reliance JioTag Know which is better in terms of features battery price more gcw

    Apple AirTag vs Reliance JioTag: Know which is better in terms of features, battery & price

    Recent Stories

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: CPI-M exposes its hypocrisy over freedom of Press anr

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: CPI-M exposes its hypocrisy over freedom of Press

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Controversial catch decision sparks frustration for Shubman Gill and Indian fans osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Controversial catch decision sparks frustration for Shubman Gill and Indian fans

    Traffic Advisory for Bengaluru ahead of Shakti Scheme rollout at Vidhana Soudha

    Traffic Advisory for Bengaluru ahead of Shakti Scheme rollout at Vidhana Soudha

    Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding: Bollywood celebs attend Masaba Gupta's ex-husband's mehandi ceremony RBA

    Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding: Bollywood celebs attend Masaba Gupta's ex-husband's mehandi ceremony

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: India fightback despite 280-run deficit; Kohli and Rahane lead the charge osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: India fightback despite 280-run deficit; Kohli and Rahane lead the charge

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon