Meta's internal survey reveals only 26% employees confident about Mark Zuckerberg's leadership: Report

The employee survey conducted by the company found that just 26 per cent of employee respondents expressed confidence in the leadership — which is a five percentage point drop from October 2022, according to the report.

Two months after Meta laid off thousand of employees from its technical teams, Facebook and Instagram's parent firm Meta conducted an internal poll that found boss Mark Zuckerberg's leadership did not have widespread acceptance in the company. Startling conclusions from the study show that almost 75% of Meta employees lack faith in Zuckerberg's ability to lead. Only 26% of workers reported feeling confident. This number reflects a decline in trust in the social media company's top executives.

According to reports, staff's trust in the multi-billion dollar tech conglomerate's leadership has decreased by 5 percentage points from the previous poll in October 2022. According to the internal study, less than 50% of Meta employees feel appreciated, a 13% decline from the previous finding.

Reports indicate the internal poll was carried out between April 26 and May 10. This was before to Meta's most recent round of layoffs. Nearly 21,000 people have left the organisation in the past 7 months as a result of restructuring efforts.

In November 2022, Meta began the first round of layoffs, which resulted in the termination of 11,000 workers, or nearly 13% of the overall workforce. The social media juggernaut then said that it will be letting go of some 10,000 employees over the next two months in a second round of layoffs.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg explained to Meta staff how he intends to turn the business around. According to a New York Times story, he provided an explanation for recent layoffs in an all-hands meeting and for the first time outlined a vision for how Meta's work in artificial intelligence (AI) will mesh with its goals for the virtual world it calls the metaverse.

The CEO said that in order to "build a better technology company" that supplied better products, quicker, he had to make "tough decisions" about layoffs. He feared that Meta was failing to achieve this as it grew to almost 80,000 people during the height of the epidemic.

