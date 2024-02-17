Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mark Zuckerberg tests Meta's new AI model on old video of him singing to his daughter Maxima (WATCH)

    Mark Zuckerberg shared a throwback video in which he is seen singing and playing a song on a guitar for his daughter, Maxima. While the video surely looks adorable, it has a twist to it. Zuckerberg informed that he tested this video on a new artificial intelligence (AI) model called V-JEPA, and even shared the results for it.

    Mark Zuckerberg tests Meta new AI model on old video of him singing to his daughter Maxima WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

    Mark Zuckerberg posted an old video announcing the new project named V-JEPA in an attempt to promote Meta's most recent artificial intelligence (AI) model, which learns by watching videos. He posted an old video on Instagram of himself playing a guitar and singing for his daughter Maxima. He stated in the description that he used the AI model V-JEPA to test the movie. This model is described as a "non-generative model that learns by predicting missing or masked parts of a video in an abstract representation space" on its website.

    "Throwback to singing one of Max's favourite songs. I recently tested this video with a new AI model that learns about the world by watching videos. Without being trained to do this, our AI model predicted my hand motion as I strummed chords. Swipe to see the results," Zuckerberg wrote in the caption of the post. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

    Zuckerberg shared two separate videos. In the first clip, he is seen singing and playing the song on a guitar alongside Maxima. He presented the AI model's findings in the second video, demonstrating how V-JEPA filled in the blanks in the film by predicting his hand movements while he played the guitar.

    Zuckerberg shared the video just a day back and since then it has accumulated more than 51,000 likes. 

    According to a blog post by the business, Meta claims to have trained the system using a unique masking technique in which portions of the video were masked in both time and space. This implies that the model has to anticipate not just the current frame but also the following frame in a movie because some frames had blacked-out portions while others had all of their frames deleted. The business claims that the model accomplished both tasks effectively. The model is notable for its ability to anticipate and analyze films up to ten seconds long.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 1:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Massive crackdown: Elon Musk's 'X' bans over 2 lakh accounts in India for explicit content snt

    Massive crackdown: Elon Musk's 'X' bans over 2 lakh accounts in India for explicit content

    WhatsApp update THIS new feature makes blocking annoying contacts easier gcw

    WhatsApp update: THIS new feature makes blocking annoying contacts easier

    Apple Vision Pro users are returning gadget and asking for full refund Here is why gcw

    Apple Vision Pro users are returning gadget and asking for full refund; Here's why

    Google unveils Gemini 1.5 AI model with enhanced performance new features Check details gcw

    Google unveils Gemini 1.5 AI model with enhanced performance, new features; Check details

    OpenAI introduces Sora to create videos from text check out some clips details here gcw

    OpenAI introduces ‘Sora’ to create videos from text; Check out some clips

    Recent Stories

    Eight wagons of goods train derails near Zakhira Flyover in Delhi; dramatic videos surface (WATCH) snt

    Ten bogies of goods train derails near Delhi's Sarai Rohilla railway station; dramatic videos surface (WATCH)

    Alia Bhatt discloses how she decides which film to play lead, which to produce RKK

    Alia Bhatt discloses how she decides which film to act and produce

    Massive crackdown: Elon Musk's 'X' bans over 2 lakh accounts in India for explicit content snt

    Massive crackdown: Elon Musk's 'X' bans over 2 lakh accounts in India for explicit content

    many injured after temporary structure collapses at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium gcw

    8 injured after temporary structure collapses at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

    Sandalwood star 'Yash' spotted buying chocolates and candies for wife in grocery shop at Uttara Kannada: PICS vkp

    Sandalwood star ‘Yash’ spotted buying chocolates and candies for wife in grocery shop at Uttara Kannada: PICS

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon