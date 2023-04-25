Like Apple, Nothing to launch its first official store in India?

The Nothing Phone (2) will be the second smartphone from the company and it will succeed the Nothing Phone (1). With the smartphone, the brand is also planning to increase its offline presence.

Apple recently launched its first official retail stores in India and Tim Cook himself inaugurated the Apple BKC and Apple Saket, welcoming scores of fans. Nothing will soon open its first official retail location in India, continuing down a similar route. Nothing currently only has one official store, which is located in London's Soho. The store was opened in late 2017 and it seems likely that India will be the second nation where the UK-based, Carl Pei-led consumer technology firm opens its second location.

The Indian market has responded incredibly well to the Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Ear (1), especially during Flipkart discounts, but the business has greater ambitions for Nothing Phone (2). The company's second smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2), will replace the Nothing Phone (1). The company intends to expand its offline presence in conjunction with the smartphone.

Also Read | Google Pixel Fold's price double than that of Apple iPhone 14?

Manu Sharma, vice president and general manager of Nothing India, told media that the Nothing Phone (2) would offer features that are unmatched in the market and a similar look to the Phone (1). However, the Phone (2) and other Nothing items will probably be sold through the brand's own retail store, which will be launched next year. Currently, the Nothing Phone (1) is offered through 2,000 offline retailers in India.

Nothing may also boost manufacturing there in India. The business is presently concentrating on Phone (2), which will launch in the upcoming months. The brand's debut phone, Nothing Phone (1), is the "best-selling" in its market, and Pei expects Phone (2), its second product, to have a similar level of success.

Also Read | iQOO 12 to come with 200W fast charging tech? Here's what we know