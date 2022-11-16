Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's confirmed! OnePlus 11 to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset; check details

    OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 11 will be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone to be released, which is expected before the end of this year. The OnePlus 11 was initially scheduled to launch in early 2023; however, according to OnePlus' most recent post, the OnePlus 11 may come sooner, by the end of 2022.
     

    It s confirmed! OnePlus 11 to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 8:08 PM IST

    OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will be the company's first phone to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The announcements come on the heels of Snapdragon Summit 2022, where Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. 

    According to a Weibo post by OnePlus, the OnePlus 11 will be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone to arrive, which is anticipated before the end of this year. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the most recent, cutting-edge 4nm silicon that will power most premium phones in 2023. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 improves performance by 35 per cent and includes a redesigned core that enables 40 per cent more power efficiency. Real-time ray tracing, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual 5G SIM capabilities are also included.

    Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11 is rumoured to be a disguised OnePlus 11 Pro, with premium features worthy of the 'Pro' brand. The OnePlus 11 was initially slated to launch in early 2023; however, according to OnePlus' most recent post, the OnePlus 11 might launch sooner by the end of 2022.

    The OnePlus 11 has been making headlines recently, and it has been authorised that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The OnePlus 11 is expected to have up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It could have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

    The OnePlus 11 is believed to have three cameras on the back, including a 50MP camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom. Up front is a 16MP selfie camera. The OnePlus 11 is believed to include a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging out of the box.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 8:12 PM IST
