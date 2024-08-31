Is Your Smartphone Giving You Brain Cancer? Understanding the risk and safety tips

Excessive smartphone use can be hazardous to your health. Learn how phone radiation may increase the risk of brain cancer and the correct way to check the SAR value for safe usage.

Health Desk: Phones have become an integral part of our lives. From calculators, cameras, and alarms to entertainment and official work, phones are used for everything. We spend all day scrolling through our phones, even while they're charging. Some people even sleep with their phones next to their heads, but do you know how dangerous this habit can be for your health? Excessive smartphone use not only causes mental stress and fatigue but can also lead to more serious health problems. The radiation emitted from phones can adversely affect your health, especially when you keep your phone near your head while sleeping.

Phone and Brain Cancer Risk

Smartphone radiation is harmful to our health. If your phone's radiation exceeds 1.6 W/kg and you keep it near your head, it may increase the risk of brain cancer. Using a phone with high radiation can lead to serious health issues, including brain cancer.

How to Find the Radiation Level on Your Phone

SAR (Specific Absorption Rate) is used to measure phone radiation. SAR is used to measure the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted from phones, tablets, laptops, and other wireless devices. The SAR limit for any phone is set at 1.6 W/kg. Exposure to radiation levels higher than this can cause serious health problems.

How to Check SAR Value?

If you want to check the SAR value of your phone, Android users can dial *#07#. After this, you will get the phone's SAR value and other information. iPhone users need to tap on RF exposure after dialing *#07#.

Your Health is Most Precious

Safe smartphone use is essential. To avoid radiation, always keep your phone away from your body, especially while sleeping. Checking the SAR value and using your phone responsibly are crucial for controlling phone radiation and ensuring safe usage.

Latest Videos