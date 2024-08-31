Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Your Smartphone Giving You Brain Cancer? Understanding the risk and safety tips

    Excessive smartphone use can be hazardous to your health. Learn how phone radiation may increase the risk of brain cancer and the correct way to check the SAR value for safe usage.

    Is Your Smartphone Giving You Brain Cancer? Understanding the risk and safety tips RTM
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 5:04 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 5:04 PM IST

    Health Desk: Phones have become an integral part of our lives. From calculators, cameras, and alarms to entertainment and official work, phones are used for everything. We spend all day scrolling through our phones, even while they're charging. Some people even sleep with their phones next to their heads, but do you know how dangerous this habit can be for your health? Excessive smartphone use not only causes mental stress and fatigue but can also lead to more serious health problems. The radiation emitted from phones can adversely affect your health, especially when you keep your phone near your head while sleeping.

    Phone and Brain Cancer Risk

    Smartphone radiation is harmful to our health. If your phone's radiation exceeds 1.6 W/kg and you keep it near your head, it may increase the risk of brain cancer. Using a phone with high radiation can lead to serious health issues, including brain cancer.

    How to Find the Radiation Level on Your Phone

    SAR (Specific Absorption Rate) is used to measure phone radiation. SAR is used to measure the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted from phones, tablets, laptops, and other wireless devices. The SAR limit for any phone is set at 1.6 W/kg. Exposure to radiation levels higher than this can cause serious health problems.

    How to Check SAR Value?

    If you want to check the SAR value of your phone, Android users can dial *#07#. After this, you will get the phone's SAR value and other information. iPhone users need to tap on RF exposure after dialing *#07#.

    Your Health is Most Precious

    Safe smartphone use is essential. To avoid radiation, always keep your phone away from your body, especially while sleeping. Checking the SAR value and using your phone responsibly are crucial for controlling phone radiation and ensuring safe usage.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 16 series to launch on September 9 here is when you can pre order the latest models gcw

    iPhone 16 series to launch on September 9: Here’s when you can pre-order the latest models

    700 Intel employees to be laid-off without severance pay in Ireland? Know more vkp

    700 Intel employees to be laid-off without severance pay in Ireland? Know more

    iPhone 16 series to launch on September 9: 4 reasons why you should wait for latest model gcw

    iPhone 16 series to launch on September 9: 4 reasons why you should wait for latest model

    Realme 13 and Realme 13+ with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price and more gcw

    Realme 13 and Realme 13+ with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price and more

    Motorola Razr 50 India launch: Release date, specs, features, pricing, and more RTM

    Motorola Razr 50 India launch: Release date, specs, features, pricing, and more

    Recent Stories

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar, Sukant Kadam enter men's singles SL3 and SL4 semifinals snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar, Sukant Kadam enter men's singles SL3 and SL4 semifinals

    Kaushiki Amavasya: Try these 3 rituals for financial prosperity, abundance RTM

    Kaushiki Amavasya: Try these 3 rituals for financial prosperity, abundance

    Watch Rishab Shetty visits Udupi temple with Jr NTR and his family; video goes viral RBA

    Watch: Rishab Shetty visits Udupi temple with Jr NTR and his family; video goes viral

    From side hustles to full-time: Earn money online without any investment dmn

    From side hustles to full-time: Earn money online without any investment

    Coolie Shruti Haasan joins Rajnikanth starrer; FIRST look poster OUT [PICTURE] ATG

    Coolie: Shruti Haasan joins Rajnikanth starrer; FIRST look poster OUT [PICTURE]

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon